DepositLink appoints SaaS Startup Executive, Chris Mackey, to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DepositLink, the premier provider of electronic payment solutions for the real estate industry, appoints Chris Mackey to directorship serving on the board.

Mr. Mackey is the founder of MackeyRMS , a leading provider of SaaS-based research management software for investment professionals. Chris led strategy and operations as CEO for over a decade and oversaw a client roster consisting of users in 30+ countries managing ~$2.5T in assets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the board and look forward to leveraging his expertise as we propel DepositLink forward," said Jay Rooney, CEO & Founder.

Under Chris' leadership, the company announced a strategic equity partnership with Resurgens Technology Partners in 2019 and a merger with InsiderScore in 2021 to create a best-of-breed investment and research management data, analytics, and software platform. Chris currently serves on the Board of Directors for both MackeyRMS and InsiderScore.

Mr. Mackey received his BA from Harvard University and his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"Chris' relevant experience and success with founding, growing, and exiting a tech startup will add tremendous value to DepositLink," said Darrell West, CFO & Co-founder.

DepositLink is a mobile responsive digital payments solution for real estate businesses. With DepositLink, real estate and title companies can collect earnest money deposits, send and request commission payments, issue refunds, and request rental deposits electronically. Payments made on DepositLink's platform deliver good funds through the ACH network in less than one business day. www.depositlink.com

