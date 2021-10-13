Alliance Environmental Group, LLC. Acquires Thermatech Northwest Inc.

AZUSA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Environmental Group, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Thermatech Northwest Inc. and the continuation of the expansion of the Group on the West Coast.

"Acquiring a company or opening a division in the State of Washington has been on our radar for the past year. We believe that Thermatech Northwest Inc. is the correct strategic alignment for our latest acquisition, allowing us to further expand across the West Coast" said, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Environmental Group Jeff McLean. Therma Tech Northwest Inc. provides similar services to Alliance Environmental, and thus we are excited to add them to our ever-growing portfolio of brands and companies.

"Alliance environmental Group has grown exponentially, especially with a few strategic acquisitions in recent years. Thermatech Northwest Inc. was the right choice for our Group, we look forward to a continued working relationship with a company that has similar values and goals," said co-founder Joe McLean.

"Our company is excited to join the ranks of Alliance Environmental Group," said Bob Guiley, co-founder of Thermatech Northwest Inc. We believe that a group such as Alliance Environmental understands our services and has the necessary experience and track record in environmental remediation and abatement that makes them the natural choice for our company's evolution."

Alliance Environmental Group has more than 100 years of experience as an environmental remediation and indoor air quality (IAQ) services contractor across California, Nevada, and Arizona. The company has completed more than 200,000 remediation projects, including asbestos abatement, mold remediation, lead paint removal, bed bug eradication, attic insulation removal and replacement, trauma/biohazard cleanup, demolition and Indoor Air Quality services. Learn more about Alliance Environmental Group at https://www.alliance-enviro.com/

Sandra Guiley, her husband Bob and brother-in-law James incorporated Thermatech Northwest Inc. in 1996, intending to become a leader in the hazardous waste removal industry. The company's family values, and guiding principles have never wavered as Therma Tech's projects grew to include greater Seattle and the Tacoma region. Therma Tech's commitment to customer service, outstanding safety record, regulatory compliance, and technical expertise ensure this company sets the standard in its territory. Learn more about Therma Tech Northwest at http://www.thermatechnorthwest.com/ .

