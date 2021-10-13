Alithya And Frequency Foundry Announce Preferred Partnership For Higher Education

Frequency Foundry's CRM solution, greymatter©, to become Alithya's platform of choice when implementing CRM solutions for Higher Education customers

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation offering enterprise cloud solutions, is proud to announce a preferred partnership with Frequency Foundry Inc. ("The Foundry"), a Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) firm developing solutions for Higher Education, Government, and the Not-for-Profit sectors.

Managing interactions and relationships during and after the academic journey

Alithya has selected the greymatter© solution, powered by distinguished Microsoft partner Frequency Foundry, to provide its software platform of choice when implementing CRM solutions for Higher Education customers. The greymatter© solution is built by The Foundry on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud business application platform to provide student lifecycle functionality in support of Recruiting, Admissions, Retention and Advancement for the Higher Education institutions.

Initiated in 2020, Alithya's Higher Education practice has been embraced by Canadian universities seeking a trusted advisor to accompany them in the digital transformation of their unique organizational processes. Alithya will help universities implement and adopt greymatter© to manage recruitment and interaction with students during their academic journeys, and to keep graduates and donors engaged through fundraising and booster campaigns.

greymatter©: An incentive for the digital transition of universities

With a reach spanning over a million students at client institutions across Canada and the United States, The Foundry's award winning, best-in-class CRM solution, along with Alithya's visionary Higher Education practice, will inject value-added expertise to empower institutions to overcome the unique challenges of digital transformation in University and College environments.

Quote by Damien Dumas, Senior Manager, Higher Education at Alithya:

"Alithya welcomes the opportunity to extend its expertise to universities with a new and emerging offering that enables them to leverage their data in unprecedented ways. We are confident that Frequency Foundry's greymatter© solution will lead the way and help our institutional clients to empower every student on the planet to achieve more."

Quote by Shekar Kadaba, Chief Experience Officer at Frequency Foundry:

"The Foundry's focus remains on continuously innovating so that our products lead the pack of CRM solutions. We were eager to find a solution integrator like Alithya to work with Universities and Colleges to plan, implement, and adopt greymatter©. With a dedicated Higher Education practice, and value-added strengths including data and analytics, Alithya was a logical choice for preferred partner status. Additionally, Alithya's extensive presence in North America and Europe provides Frequency Foundry with growth opportunities that are aligned with our long-term goals."

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,300 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

About Frequency Foundry

Frequency Foundry is a Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) firm developing solutions for Higher Education, Government, and the Not-for-Profit sector. Based in Calgary, Alberta, and with a US headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Foundry is an award-winning CRM firm that empowers organizations to create resonant customer experiences through the use of solutions, which provide effective data capture and management, process automation, compelling engagement, and insightful reporting and analytics. Frequency Foundry values and embraces an inclusive culture and prides itself on maintaining a diverse, international staff of professionals.

