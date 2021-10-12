Vancouver Film School introduces new Creature Animation program to its School of Animation....

The 6-month advanced industry program will challenge experienced animators to unleash their inner creature in a highly sought-after sector of animation.

Announcement Highlights:

The first-of-its-kind program will allow students to master a fundamental pillar of full CG animation, that is revolutionizing the entertainment industry, in 6 months.

The program was developed in response to the animation industry's growing demand for creature animators.

The program targets industry professionals and requires a substantial background in animation & VFX.

Creature Animation is the latest in VFS's catalogue of 16 production programs.

The program's first intake will be May 2, 2022 , and VFS is currently accepting applications.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - With great anticipation, Vancouver Film School announced today that it will offer a brand-new program in its School of Animation: Creature Animation. VFS invites all experienced animators to unleash their inner creature starting May 2, 2022.

Creature animation is a fundamental pillar of modern live action and full CG animation that is revolutionizing the entertainment industry. With a specific focus on the achievement of photo realistic movement and performance in animation, the intricate art form allows animators to breathe life into creatures and humans alike.

Unlike VFS's other programs, Creature Animation is aimed at industry professionals versus high school students. Successful enrollment requires significant educational and/or professional experience in animation or VFX as the program is a specialization in itself, whereas VFS's other animation programs provide students with the opportunity to choose a specialization towards the end of their education. The curriculum, divided into three terms, includes lessons on the fundamental mechanics of the medium, breaking down the physical actions of creatures, and a final film group project.

The Creature Animation program was developed in response to the animation industry's growing demand for creature animators and reaffirms VFS's commitment to staying on the cutting edge of the creative media arts industry. Industry integration remains a cornerstone of the VFS model; when the industry asks, VFS delivers, and this new program reflects Vancouver Film School's commitment to evolving alongside the industry.

"VFS is proud to be offering the brand-new Creature Animation program through our School of Animation. With such a high demand for creature animators in the industry, this is an exciting opportunity for professionals to take their career to the next level. Our institution is committed to offering a wide range of production programs that extend to all facets of modern animation & VFX, and this program is no exception. We look forward to launching this program on May 2, 2022."-Colin Giles – Head of School of Animation, VFS

Upon completion of the accelerated, 6-month Creature Animation program, students will receive a diploma, a master demo reel of their final project, and access to VFS's Alumni Directory and Job Board. During the program, students will also forge strong, lasting industry connections.

For more information, visit https://vfs.edu/programs/creature-animation.

About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world's first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada's premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.

