BCN Expands Cloud Voice Offering With Spectrum Business Voice, Adds To POTS Replacement Solutions

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses, continues to expand its cloud voice portfolio with the addition of Spectrum Business Voice from Spectrum Business®. This reliable, cost-effective, VoIP-based service allows BCN customers to move forward with a POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) replacement option for standard voice, fax, credit, alarm, fire, and elevator lines.

Julian Jacquez, BCN President & COO

BCN's addition of Spectrum Business Voice means BCN Sales Partners can now deliver cloud voice services to customers using Spectrum's advanced communications network throughout its service area. Spectrum Business is a part of Charter Communications Inc., a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through the Spectrum brand of internet, TV, mobile and voice services.

"Providing pathways for customers interested in transitioning critical business services to a cloud-based solution is key to a BCN technology solution. The addition of Spectrum Business Voice creates such a pathway. We know our sales partners and customers will benefit from the addition of Spectrum Business Voice to mitigate the rising cost of copper POTS lines," said Julian Jacquez, BCN President and Chief Operating Officer. "This is another exciting addition to the BCN cloud voice portfolio, which also includes Hosted Voice, SIP Trunks, and other POTS Replacement options. The breadth and flexibility within the BCN portfolio allow a transition from TDM to IP-based services whenever the customer is ready."

"BCN and Spectrum Business have a long history of working together, and with the addition of Spectrum Business Voice, BCN's sales partners and customers have the services they need to grow their businesses successfully," said Chris Czekaj, Vice President of Strategic Channels for Spectrum Business. "This is another opportunity for Spectrum Business to meet our partners' expectations while furthering our goal to help small and medium-sized businesses grow and thrive."

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 75 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 27 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com. www.bcntele.com

