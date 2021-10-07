Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide interim results for January-September 2021 and Business Update

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) will publish its interim report for January-September 2021 at 8:00 CET on October 21, 2021. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/8:00am EST. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Webcast," and will also be made available online after the call. Link to presentation

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Sweden: +46 856 64 27 07

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 92 74

United States: +1 646 722 49 04

The webcast will be available on https://streams.eventcdn.net/hansa/2021q3

Updated Calendar and Events 2021/2022

Oct 21, 2021 Interim report for Jan-Sep 2021

Oct 22+26, 2021 Kempen NDRS EU/US (virtual)

Nov 10, 2021 Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conf., Copenhagen

Nov 11, 2021 Redeye Life Science Day 2021, Stockholm

Nov 16-18, 2021 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London/virtual

Nov 25, 2021 Erik Penser Banks Bolagsdag, Stockholm/virtual

Dec 1-2, 2021 Geneva European MidCap event

Jan 9-13, 2021 JPM Week, San Francisco

Jan 10-13, 2021 HC Wainwright BioConnect (virtual)

Feb 3, 2022 Year-End report for Jan - Dec 2021

Mar 15, 2022 Carnegie Healthcare Seminar 2022, Stockholm

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Katja Margell

Head of Corporate Communications

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326

E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

