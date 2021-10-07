First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.63 and on both GAAP and adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.49% on both GAAP and adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin FTE(1) of 3.32%
- Loan growth of $74.8 million, excluding decline in PPP loans
- Provision recapture of $10.1 million
- Repurchased 2,484,295 shares during the quarter
First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $60.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $50.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $41.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.64 compared to $1.10 for the same period in 2020.
Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.49% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.03%(1). These compare to returns on average assets of 1.26% and 1.04%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 16.31%(1) and 13.61%(1), in the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Third quarter 2021 highlights include:
- Net interest margin of 3.32% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1) in line with expectations
- Noninterest income of $42.5 million, or $42.2 million as adjusted(1)
- Noninterest expenses of $99.1 million, or $93.6 million as adjusted(1)
- $5.3 million of tax credit investment write-downs
- Loan balances declined $150.6 million from the second quarter driven by PPP forgiveness of $225.4 million during the quarter
(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $160.5 million; Total quarterly provision recapture of $10.1 million
- Strong capital ratios
Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce third quarter results that are highlighted by robust earnings, loan growth, strong fee income, lower credit costs and improving credit trends."
Mr. Brown continued, "Third quarter results were strong across the board, with earnings per share of $0.63, return on assets of 1.49% and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 60.1%. Third quarter earnings were the highest they've been since the MainSource merger in 2018, and were highlighted by significant provision recapture of $10.1 million. Provision recapture during the period was a result of improving credit quality trends, specifically, lower net charge-offs and declines in classified asset balances, and we expect further reductions in credit costs in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first part of 2022 given our optimism for further economic recovery. In addition, earnings were positively impacted by elevated mortgage and wealth management revenues and we were encouraged by strong loan originations during the period."
Mr. Brown added, "Total loan balances declined $150.6 million driven by $225.4 million in PPP forgiveness during the quarter. Core loan balances increased $74.8 million for the period as a result of strong origination activity, which included 16.0% growth in the C&I portfolio on an annualized basis. Our origination levels more than offset loan payoffs which remained high, particularly in our specialty finance and ICRE units. Additionally, we are encouraged that loan pipeline activity has increased."
Mr. Brown commented regarding the share repurchase program, "During the quarter we repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares at an average price of $23.04 bringing our total shares repurchased in 2021 to 4.6 million. When combined with the common dividend, the share repurchases approximate a return to shareholders of 131.7% of quarterly earnings. There are 366,645 shares remaining in our current buyback authorization."
Mr. Brown concluded, "We were also very pleased to bring our associates back to our physical office locations during the quarter, albeit with greater flexibility than pre-Covid. We firmly believe we are stronger when we are together, and we have already witnessed how combining best practices learned from the pandemic with our culture of collaboration positively impacts our clients and financial performance."
Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2021 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.4 billion in loans, $12.7 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The Company operated 139 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Nine months ended,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$
60,012
$
50,888
$
47,315
$
48,312
$
41,477
$
158,215
$
107,498
Net earnings per share - basic
$
0.64
$
0.53
$
0.49
$
0.50
$
0.43
$
1.65
$
1.10
Net earnings per share - diluted
$
0.63
$
0.52
$
0.48
$
0.49
$
0.42
$
1.64
$
1.10
Dividends declared per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.69
$
0.69
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.49
%
1.26
%
1.20
%
1.20
%
1.04
%
1.32
%
0.93
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.53
%
9.02
%
8.44
%
8.52
%
7.40
%
9.34
%
6.50
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
19.03
%
16.31
%
15.24
%
15.50
%
13.61
%
16.87
%
12.08
%
Net interest margin
3.28
%
3.27
%
3.35
%
3.45
%
3.32
%
3.30
%
3.46
%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
3.32
%
3.31
%
3.40
%
3.49
%
3.36
%
3.34
%
3.52
%
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
14.01
%
14.15
%
13.97
%
14.29
%
14.11
%
14.01
%
14.11
%
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets (1)
8.21
%
8.37
%
8.22
%
8.47
%
8.25
%
8.21
%
8.25
%
Risk-weighted assets (1)
10.76
%
11.12
%
11.02
%
11.29
%
11.07
%
10.76
%
11.07
%
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
14.14
%
13.96
%
14.17
%
14.07
%
14.08
%
14.09
%
14.38
%
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of
average tangible assets (1)
8.35
%
8.23
%
8.38
%
8.26
%
8.18
%
8.32
%
8.29
%
Book value per share
$
23.85
$
23.59
$
23.16
$
23.28
$
22.94
$
23.85
$
22.94
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
13.09
$
13.08
$
12.78
$
12.93
$
12.56
$
13.09
$
12.56
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
11.54
%
11.78
%
11.81
%
11.82
%
11.63
%
11.54
%
11.63
%
Tier 1 ratio (3)
11.92
%
12.16
%
12.19
%
12.20
%
12.02
%
11.92
%
12.02
%
Total capital ratio (3)
14.97
%
15.31
%
15.41
%
15.55
%
15.37
%
14.97
%
15.37
%
Leverage ratio (3)
9.05
%
9.14
%
9.34
%
9.55
%
9.55
%
9.05
%
9.55
%
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (4)
$
9,502,750
$
9,831,965
$
9,951,855
$
10,127,881
$
10,253,392
$
9,760,545
$
9,827,033
Investment securities
4,189,253
4,130,207
3,782,993
3,403,839
3,162,832
4,035,639
3,147,655
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
32,400
45,593
46,912
143,884
40,277
41,582
57,138
Total earning assets
$
13,724,403
$
14,007,765
$
13,781,760
$
13,675,604
$
13,456,501
$
13,837,766
$
13,031,826
Total assets
$
15,995,808
$
16,215,469
$
16,042,654
$
16,030,986
$
15,842,010
$
16,084,472
$
15,360,642
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,981,404
$
4,003,626
$
3,840,046
$
3,720,417
$
3,535,432
$
3,942,210
$
3,172,841
Interest-bearing deposits
8,685,949
8,707,553
8,531,822
8,204,306
8,027,082
8,642,339
8,004,450
Total deposits
$
12,667,353
$
12,711,179
$
12,371,868
$
11,924,723
$
11,562,514
$
12,584,549
$
11,177,291
Borrowings
$
562,964
$
749,114
$
886,379
$
1,307,461
$
1,519,748
$
731,634
$
1,509,482
Shareholders' equity
$
2,261,293
$
2,263,687
$
2,272,749
$
2,256,062
$
2,230,422
$
2,265,868
$
2,208,753
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
1.59
%
1.68
%
1.71
%
1.77
%
1.65
%
1.59
%
1.65
%
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
225.73
%
184.77
%
199.33
%
217.55
%
216.28
%
225.73
%
216.28
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
192.35
%
162.12
%
175.44
%
199.97
%
196.69
%
192.35
%
196.69
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.83
%
1.03
%
0.97
%
0.89
%
0.84
%
0.83
%
0.84
%
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
0.83
%
1.04
%
0.98
%
0.90
%
0.86
%
0.83
%
0.86
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.49
%
0.62
%
0.60
%
0.56
%
0.55
%
0.49
%
0.55
%
Classified assets to total assets
1.04
%
1.14
%
1.22
%
0.89
%
0.84
%
1.04
%
0.84
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.10
%
0.23
%
0.38
%
0.26
%
0.21
%
0.24
%
0.10
%
(1)
Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2)
The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(3)
September 30, 2021 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4)
Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended,
Nine months ended,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$
96,428
$
103,249
(6.6)
%
$
292,853
$
324,924
(9.9)
%
Investment securities
Taxable
20,088
17,906
12.2
%
58,219
55,387
5.1
%
Tax-exempt
4,282
4,884
(12.3)
%
14,196
14,403
(1.4)
%
Total investment securities interest
24,370
22,790
6.9
%
72,415
69,790
3.8
%
Other earning assets
23
31
(25.8)
%
76
220
(65.5)
%
Total interest income
120,821
126,070
(4.2)
%
365,344
394,934
(7.5)
%
Interest expense
Deposits
3,320
7,886
(57.9)
%
11,346
36,002
(68.5)
%
Short-term borrowings
68
51
33.3
%
188
6,412
(97.1)
%
Long-term borrowings
4,023
5,953
(32.4)
%
12,498
14,482
(13.7)
%
Total interest expense
7,411
13,890
(46.6)
%
24,032
56,896
(57.8)
%
Net interest income
113,410
112,180
1.1
%
341,312
338,038
1.0
%
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
(8,193)
15,299
(153.6)
%
(9,499)
57,038
(116.7)
%
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(1,951)
(1,925)
1.4
%
(896)
2,013
(144.5)
%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
123,554
98,806
25.0
%
351,707
278,987
26.1
%
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,548
7,356
16.2
%
23,231
21,792
6.6
%
Trust and wealth management fees
5,896
4,940
19.4
%
17,742
15,891
11.6
%
Bankcard income
3,838
3,124
22.9
%
10,698
8,666
23.4
%
Client derivative fees
2,273
2,203
3.2
%
5,624
8,292
(32.2)
%
Foreign exchange income
9,191
10,530
(12.7)
%
31,985
27,072
18.1
%
Net gains from sales of loans
8,586
18,594
(53.8)
%
26,529
38,087
(30.3)
%
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities
(314)
2
N/M
(745)
(55)
N/M
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
108
18
N/M
381
70
N/M
Other
4,411
2,732
61.5
%
10,401
7,793
33.5
%
Total noninterest income
42,537
49,499
(14.1)
%
125,846
127,608
(1.4)
%
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
61,717
63,769
(3.2)
%
183,754
174,516
5.3
%
Net occupancy
5,571
5,625
(1.0)
%
16,810
17,107
(1.7)
%
Furniture and equipment
3,318
3,638
(8.8)
%
10,658
11,372
(6.3)
%
Data processing
7,951
6,837
16.3
%
23,102
20,245
14.1
%
Marketing
2,435
1,856
31.2
%
5,831
4,415
32.1
%
Communication
669
855
(21.8)
%
2,253
2,652
(15.0)
%
Professional services
2,199
2,443
(10.0)
%
5,678
6,923
(18.0)
%
State intangible tax
1,202
1,514
(20.6)
%
3,605
4,544
(20.7)
%
FDIC assessments
1,466
1,350
8.6
%
4,177
4,045
3.3
%
Intangible amortization
2,479
2,779
(10.8)
%
7,438
8,362
(11.0)
%
Other
10,051
6,845
46.8
%
27,901
21,685
28.7
%
Total noninterest expenses
99,058
97,511
1.6
%
291,207
275,866
5.6
%
Income before income taxes
67,033
50,794
32.0
%
186,346
130,729
42.5
%
Income tax expense
7,021
9,317
(24.6)
%
28,131
23,231
21.1
%
Net income
$
60,012
$
41,477
44.7
%
$
158,215
$
107,498
47.2
%
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$
0.64
$
0.43
$
1.65
$
1.10
Net earnings per share - diluted
$
0.63
$
0.42
$
1.64
$
1.10
Dividends declared per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.69
$
0.69
Return on average assets
1.49
%
1.04
%
1.32
%
0.93
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.53
%
7.40
%
9.34
%
6.50
%
Interest income
$
120,821
$
126,070
(4.2)
%
$
365,344
$
394,934
(7.5)
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,434
1,628
(11.9)
%
4,705
4,916
(4.3)
%
Interest income - tax equivalent
122,255
127,698
(4.3)
%
370,049
399,850
(7.5)
%
Interest expense
7,411
13,890
(46.6)
%
24,032
56,896
(57.8)
%
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$
114,844
$
113,808
0.9
%
$
346,017
$
342,954
0.9
%
Net interest margin
3.28
%
3.32
%
3.30
%
3.46
%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.32
%
3.36
%
3.34
%
3.52
%
Full-time equivalent employees
2,026
2,065
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2021
Third
Second
First
Year to
% Change
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Date
Linked Qtr.
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$
96,428
$
97,494
$
98,931
$
292,853
(1.1)
%
Investment securities
Taxable
20,088
19,524
18,607
58,219
2.9
%
Tax-exempt
4,282
4,871
5,043
14,196
(12.1)
%
Total investment securities interest
24,370
24,395
23,650
72,415
(0.1)
%
Other earning assets
23
25
28
76
(8.0)
%
Total interest income
120,821
121,914
122,609
365,344
(0.9)
%
Interest expense
Deposits
3,320
3,693
4,333
11,346
(10.1)
%
Short-term borrowings
68
53
67
188
28.3
%
Long-term borrowings
4,023
4,142
4,333
12,498
(2.9)
%
Total interest expense
7,411
7,888
8,733
24,032
(6.0)
%
Net interest income
113,410
114,026
113,876
341,312
(0.5)
%
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
(8,193)
(4,756)
3,450
(9,499)
72.3
%
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(1,951)
517
538
(896)
(477.4)
%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
123,554
118,265
109,888
351,707
4.5
%
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,548
7,537
7,146
23,231
13.4
%
Trust and wealth management fees
5,896
6,216
5,630
17,742
(5.1)
%
Bankcard income
3,838
3,732
3,128
10,698
2.8
%
Client derivative fees
2,273
1,795
1,556
5,624
26.6
%
Foreign exchange income
9,191
12,037
10,757
31,985
(23.6)
%
Net gains from sales of loans
8,586
8,489
9,454
26,529
1.1
%
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities
(314)
(265)
(166)
(745)
18.5
%
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
108
161
112
381
(32.9)
%
Other
4,411
3,285
2,705
10,401
34.3
%
Total noninterest income
42,537
42,987
40,322
125,846
(1.0)
%
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
61,717
60,784
61,253
183,754
1.5
%
Net occupancy
5,571
5,535
5,704
16,810
0.7
%
Furniture and equipment
3,318
3,371
3,969
10,658
(1.6)
%
Data processing
7,951
7,864
7,287
23,102
1.1
%
Marketing
2,435
2,035
1,361
5,831
19.7
%
Communication
669
746
838
2,253
(10.3)
%
Professional services
2,199
2,029
1,450
5,678
8.4
%
State intangible tax
1,202
1,201
1,202
3,605
0.1
%
FDIC assessments
1,466
1,362
1,349
4,177
7.6
%
Intangible amortization
2,479
2,480
2,479
7,438
0.0
%
Other
10,051
12,236
5,614
27,901
(17.9)
%
Total noninterest expenses
99,058
99,643
92,506
291,207
(0.6)
%
Income before income taxes
67,033
61,609
57,704
186,346
8.8
%
Income tax expense
7,021
10,721
10,389
28,131
(34.5)
%
Net income
$
60,012
$
50,888
$
47,315
$
158,215
17.9
%
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$
0.64
$
0.53
$
0.49
$
1.65
Net earnings per share - diluted
$
0.63
$
0.52
$
0.48
$
1.64
Dividends declared per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.69
Return on average assets
1.49
%
1.26
%
1.20
%
1.32
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.53
%
9.02
%
8.44
%
9.34
%
Interest income
$
120,821
$
121,914
$
122,609
$
365,344
(0.9)
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,434
1,619
1,652
4,705
(11.4)
%
Interest income - tax equivalent
122,255
123,533
124,261
370,049
(1.0)
%
Interest expense
7,411
7,888
8,733
24,032
(6.0)
%
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$
114,844
$
115,645
$
115,528
$
346,017
(0.7)
%
Net interest margin
3.28
%
3.27
%
3.35
%
3.30
%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.32
%
3.31
%
3.40
%
3.34
%
Full-time equivalent employees
2,026
2,053
2,063
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2020
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$
106,733
$
103,249
$
105,900
$
115,775
$
431,657
Investment securities
Taxable
18,402
17,906
18,476
19,005
73,789
Tax-exempt
4,839
4,884
4,937
4,582
19,242
Total investment securities interest
23,241
22,790
23,413
23,587
93,031
Other earning assets
55
31
47
142
275
Total interest income
130,029
126,070
129,360
139,504
524,963
Interest expense
Deposits
5,920
7,886
11,751
16,365
41,922
Short-term borrowings
30
51
1,274
5,087
6,442
Long-term borrowings
5,606
5,953
4,759
3,770
20,088
Total interest expense
11,556
13,890
17,784
25,222
68,452
Net interest income
118,473
112,180
111,576
114,282
456,511
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
13,758
15,299
17,859
23,880
70,796
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(2,250)
(1,925)
2,370
1,568
(237)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
106,965
98,806
91,347
88,834
385,952
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,654
7,356
6,001
8,435
29,446
Trust and wealth management fees
5,395
4,940
5,254
5,697
21,286
Bankcard income
3,060
3,124
2,844
2,698
11,726
Client derivative fees
2,021
2,203
2,984
3,105
10,313
Foreign exchange income
12,305
10,530
6,576
9,966
39,377
Net gains from sales of loans
13,089
18,594
16,662
2,831
51,176
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities
4,618
2
2
(59)
4,563
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
8,975
18
150
(98)
9,045
Other
4,398
2,732
2,252
2,809
12,191
Total noninterest income
61,515
49,499
42,725
35,384
189,123
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
62,263
63,769
55,925
54,822
236,779
Net occupancy
6,159
5,625
5,378
6,104
23,266
Furniture and equipment
3,596
3,638
3,681
4,053
14,968
Data processing
7,269
6,837
7,019
6,389
27,514
Marketing
1,999
1,856
1,339
1,220
6,414
Communication
840
855
907
890
3,492
Professional services
3,038
2,443
2,205
2,275
9,961
Debt extinguishment
7,257
0
0
0
7,257
State intangible tax
1,514
1,514
1,514
1,516
6,058
FDIC assessments
1,065
1,350
1,290
1,405
5,110
Intangible amortization
2,764
2,779
2,791
2,792
11,126
Other
17,034
6,845
6,640
8,200
38,719
Total noninterest expenses
114,798
97,511
88,689
89,666
390,664
Income before income taxes
53,682
50,794
45,383
34,552
184,411
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,370
9,317
7,990
5,924
28,601
Net income
$
48,312
$
41,477
$
37,393
$
28,628
$
155,810
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$
0.50
$
0.43
$
0.38
$
0.29
$
1.60
Net earnings per share - diluted
$
0.49
$
0.42
$
0.38
$
0.29
$
1.59
Dividends declared per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.92
Return on average assets
1.20
%
1.04
%
0.96
%
0.79
%
1.00
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.52
%
7.40
%
6.88
%
5.21
%
7.02
%
Interest income
$
130,029
$
126,070
$
129,360
$
139,504
$
524,963
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,613
1,628
1,664
1,624
6,529
Interest income - tax equivalent
131,642
127,698
131,024
141,128
531,492
Interest expense
11,556
13,890
17,784
25,222
68,452
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$
120,086
$
113,808
$
113,240
$
115,906
$
463,040
Net interest margin
3.45
%
3.32
%
3.38
%
3.71
%
3.46
%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.49
%
3.36
%
3.44
%
3.77
%
3.51
%
Full-time equivalent employees
2,075
2,065
2,076
2,067
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
% Change
% Change
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Linked Qtr.
Comp Qtr.
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
209,748
$
206,918
$
210,191
$
231,054
$
207,128
1.4
%
1.3
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
29,799
38,610
19,180
20,305
38,806
(22.8)
%
(23.2)
%
Investment securities available-for-sale
4,114,094
3,955,839
3,753,763
3,424,580
3,004,963
4.0
%
36.9
%
Investment securities held-to-maturity
103,886
112,456
121,945
131,687
118,072
(7.6)
%
(12.0)
%
Other investments
97,831
129,432
131,814
133,198
118,292
(24.4)
%
(17.3)
%
Loans held for sale
33,835
31,546
34,590
41,103
69,008
7.3
%
(51.0)
%
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
2,602,848
2,701,203
3,044,825
3,007,509
3,292,313
(3.6)
%
(20.9)
%
Lease financing
67,855
68,229
66,574
72,987
74,742
(0.5)
%
(9.2)
%
Construction real estate
477,004
630,329
642,709
636,096
575,648
(24.3)
%
(17.1)
%
Commercial real estate
4,438,374
4,332,561
4,396,582
4,307,858
4,347,125
2.4
%
2.1
%
Residential real estate
922,492
932,112
946,522
1,003,086
1,027,702
(1.0)
%
(10.2)
%
Home equity
709,050
711,756
709,667
743,099
754,743
(0.4)
%
(6.1)
%
Installment
96,077
89,143
82,421
81,850
84,629
7.8
%
13.5
%
Credit card
47,231
46,177
44,669
48,485
43,907
2.3
%
7.6
%
Total loans
9,360,931
9,511,510
9,933,969
9,900,970
10,200,809
(1.6)
%
(8.2)
%
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(148,903)
(159,590)
(169,923)
(175,679)
(168,544)
(6.7)
%
(11.7)
%
Net loans
9,212,028
9,351,920
9,764,046
9,725,291
10,032,265
(1.5)
%
(8.2)
%
Premises and equipment
192,580
192,238
204,537
207,211
209,474
0.2
%
(8.1)
%
Goodwill
937,771
937,771
937,771
937,771
937,771
0.0
%
0.0
%
Other intangibles
56,811
59,391
61,984
64,552
67,419
(4.3)
%
(15.7)
%
Accrued interest and other assets
968,210
1,021,798
935,250
1,056,382
1,122,449
(5.2)
%
(13.7)
%
Total Assets
$
15,956,593
$
16,037,919
$
16,175,071
$
15,973,134
$
15,925,647
(0.5)
%
0.2
%
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$
2,916,860
$
2,963,151
$
2,914,761
$
2,914,787
$
2,632,467
(1.6)
%
10.8
%
Savings
4,223,905
4,093,229
4,006,181
3,680,774
3,446,678
3.2
%
22.6
%
Time
1,517,419
1,548,109
1,731,757
1,872,733
1,935,392
(2.0)
%
(21.6)
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,658,184
8,604,489
8,652,699
8,468,294
8,014,537
0.6
%
8.0
%
Noninterest-bearing
4,019,197
3,901,691
3,995,370
3,763,709
3,552,893
3.0
%
13.1
%
Total deposits
12,677,381
12,506,180
12,648,069
12,232,003
11,567,430
1.4
%
9.6
%
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
81,850
255,791
181,387
166,594
247,658
(68.0)
%
(67.0)
%
FHLB short-term borrowings
107,000
217,000
0
0
0
(50.7)
%
100.0
%
Total short-term borrowings
188,850
472,791
181,387
166,594
247,658
(60.1)
%
(23.7)
%
Long-term debt
313,230
313,039
583,722
776,202
1,341,164
0.1
%
(76.6)
%
Total borrowed funds
502,080
785,830
765,109
942,796
1,588,822
(36.1)
%
(68.4)
%
Accrued interest and other liabilities
540,962
476,402
502,951
516,265
521,580
13.6
%
3.7
%
Total Liabilities
13,720,423
13,768,412
13,916,129
13,691,064
13,677,832
(0.3)
%
0.3
%
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,637,065
1,635,470
1,633,137
1,638,947
1,637,489
0.1
%
0.0
%
Retained earnings
812,082
773,857
745,220
720,429
694,484
4.9
%
16.9
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
14,230
30,735
18,101
48,664
42,266
(53.7)
%
(66.3)
%
Treasury stock, at cost
(227,207)
(170,555)
(137,516)
(125,970)
(126,424)
33.2
%
79.7
%
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,236,170
2,269,507
2,258,942
2,282,070
2,247,815
(1.5)
%
(0.5)
%
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
15,956,593
$
16,037,919
$
16,175,071
$
15,973,134
$
15,925,647
(0.5)
%
0.2
%
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
245,212
$
237,964
$
232,275
$
228,427
$
233,216
$
238,531
$
251,147
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
32,400
45,593
46,912
143,884
40,277
41,582
57,138
Investment securities
4,189,253
4,130,207
3,782,993
3,403,839
3,162,832
4,035,639
3,147,655
Loans held for sale
28,365
28,348
29,689
42,402
45,186
28,796
31,700
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
2,634,306
2,953,185
3,029,716
3,182,749
3,299,259
2,870,954
2,937,601
Lease financing
67,159
66,124
70,508
74,107
78,500
67,918
81,821
Construction real estate
567,091
630,351
647,655
608,401
536,870
614,737
511,343
Commercial real estate
4,413,003
4,372,679
4,339,349
4,313,408
4,364,708
4,375,280
4,318,735
Residential real estate
937,969
940,600
980,718
1,022,701
1,041,250
952,939
1,049,869
Home equity
710,794
707,409
726,134
752,425
759,994
714,723
768,469
Installment
93,937
84,768
81,377
83,509
82,016
86,740
80,760
Credit card
50,126
48,501
46,709
48,179
45,609
48,458
46,735
Total loans
9,474,385
9,803,617
9,922,166
10,085,479
10,208,206
9,731,749
9,795,333
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(157,727)
(169,979)
(177,863)
(172,201)
(165,270)
(168,449)
(147,349)
Net loans
9,316,658
9,633,638
9,744,303
9,913,278
10,042,936
9,563,300
9,647,984
Premises and equipment
193,775
200,558
206,628
208,800
211,454
200,273
213,626
Goodwill
937,771
937,771
937,771
937,771
937,771
937,771
937,771
Other intangibles
58,314
60,929
63,529
66,195
69,169
60,905
72,079
Accrued interest and other assets
994,060
940,461
998,554
1,086,390
1,099,169
977,675
1,001,542
Total Assets
$
15,995,808
$
16,215,469
$
16,042,654
$
16,030,986
$
15,842,010
$
16,084,472
$
15,360,642
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$
2,960,388
$
2,973,930
$
2,948,682
$
2,812,748
$
2,668,635
$
2,961,043
$
2,563,633
Savings
4,150,610
4,096,077
3,815,314
3,547,179
3,342,514
4,021,895
3,164,753
Time
1,574,951
1,637,546
1,767,826
1,844,379
2,015,933
1,659,401
2,276,064
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,685,949
8,707,553
8,531,822
8,204,306
8,027,082
8,642,339
8,004,450
Noninterest-bearing
3,981,404
4,003,626
3,840,046
3,720,417
3,535,432
3,942,210
3,172,841
Total deposits
12,667,353
12,711,179
12,371,868
11,924,723
11,562,514
12,584,549
11,177,291
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
186,401
194,478
184,483
136,795
150,088
188,461
153,146
FHLB short-term borrowings
63,463
40,846
67,222
7,937
30,868
57,163
587,566
Total short-term borrowings
249,864
235,324
251,705
144,732
180,956
245,624
740,712
Long-term debt
313,100
513,790
634,674
1,162,729
1,338,792
486,010
768,770
Total borrowed funds
562,964
749,114
886,379
1,307,461
1,519,748
731,634
1,509,482
Accrued interest and other liabilities
504,198
491,489
511,658
542,740
529,326
502,421
465,116
Total Liabilities
13,734,515
13,951,782
13,769,905
13,774,924
13,611,588
13,818,604
13,151,889
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,635,833
1,633,950
1,636,884
1,638,032
1,636,107
1,635,552
1,636,453
Retained earnings
783,760
754,456
726,351
703,257
679,980
755,066
666,184
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
36,917
25,832
42,253
40,960
40,697
34,981
30,632
Treasury stock, at cost
(195,217)
(150,551)
(132,739)
(126,187)
(126,362)
(159,731)
(124,516)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,261,293
2,263,687
2,272,749
2,256,062
2,230,422
2,265,868
2,208,753
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
15,995,808
$
16,215,469
$
16,042,654
$
16,030,986
$
15,842,010
$
16,084,472
$
15,360,642
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Earning assets
Investments:
Investment securities
$
4,189,253
2.31
%
$
4,130,207
2.37
%
$
3,162,832
2.86
%
$
4,035,639
2.40
%
$
3,147,655
2.96
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
32,400
0.28
%
45,593
0.22
%
40,277
0.31
%
41,582
0.24
%
57,138
0.51
%
Gross loans (1)
9,502,750
4.03
%
9,831,965
3.98
%
10,253,392
4.00
%
9,760,545
4.01
%
9,827,033
4.42
%
Total earning assets
13,724,403
3.49
%
14,007,765
3.49
%
13,456,501
3.72
%
13,837,766
3.53
%
13,031,826
4.05
%
Nonearning assets
Allowance for credit losses
(157,727)
(169,979)
(165,270)
(168,449)
(147,349)
Cash and due from banks
245,212
237,964
233,216
238,531
251,147
Accrued interest and other assets
2,183,920
2,139,719
2,317,563
2,176,624
2,225,018
Total assets
$
15,995,808
$
16,215,469
$
15,842,010
$
16,084,472
$
15,360,642
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
2,960,388
0.06
%
$
2,973,930
0.07
%
$
2,668,635
0.08
%
$
2,961,043
0.07
%
$
2,563,633
0.21
%
Savings
4,150,610
0.09
%
4,096,077
0.11
%
3,342,514
0.14
%
4,021,895
0.11
%
3,164,753
0.25
%
Time
1,574,951
0.49
%
1,637,546
0.51
%
2,015,933
1.20
%
1,659,401
0.54
%
2,276,064
1.54
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,685,949
0.15
%
8,707,553
0.17
%
8,027,082
0.39
%
8,642,339
0.18
%
8,004,450
0.60
%
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
249,864
0.11
%
235,324
0.09
%
180,956
0.11
%
245,624
0.10
%
740,712
1.16
%
Long-term debt
313,100
5.10
%
513,790
3.23
%
1,338,792
1.76
%
486,010
3.44
%
768,770
2.52
%
Total borrowed funds
562,964
2.88
%
749,114
2.25
%
1,519,748
1.57
%
731,634
2.32
%
1,509,482
1.85
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,248,913
0.32
%
9,456,667
0.33
%
9,546,830
0.58
%
9,373,973
0.34
%
9,513,932
0.80
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
3,981,404
4,003,626
3,535,432
3,942,210
3,172,841
Other liabilities
504,198
491,489
529,326
502,421
465,116
Shareholders' equity
2,261,293
2,263,687
2,230,422
2,265,868
2,208,753
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
15,995,808
$
16,215,469
$
15,842,010
$
16,084,472
$
15,360,642
Net interest income
$
113,410
$
114,026
$
112,180
$
341,312
$
338,038
Net interest spread
3.17
%
3.16
%
3.14
%
3.19
%
3.25
%
Net interest margin
3.28
%
3.27
%
3.32
%
3.30
%
3.46
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.06
%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
3.32
%
3.31
%
3.36
%
3.34
%
3.52
%
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
Year-to-Date Income Variance
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Earning assets
Investment securities
$
(630)
$
605
$
(25)
$
(4,391)
$
5,971
$
1,580
$
(13,309)
$
15,934
$
2,625
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
7
(9)
(2)
(2)
(6)
(8)
(116)
(28)
(144)
Gross loans (2)
1,190
(2,256)
(1,066)
796
(7,617)
(6,821)
(30,076)
(1,995)
(32,071)
Total earning assets
567
(1,660)
(1,093)
(3,597)
(1,652)
(5,249)
(43,501)
13,911
(29,590)
Interest-bearing liabilities
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
(401)
$
28
$
(373)
$
(4,818)
$
252
$
(4,566)
$
(25,493)
$
837
$
(24,656)
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
10
5
15
(2)
19
17
(5,845)
(379)
(6,224)
Long-term debt
2,388
(2,507)
(119)
11,249
(13,179)
(1,930)
5,287
(7,271)
(1,984)
Total borrowed funds
2,398
(2,502)
(104)
11,247
(13,160)
(1,913)
(558)
(7,650)
(8,208)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,997
(2,474)
(477)
6,429
(12,908)
(6,479)
(26,051)
(6,813)
(32,864)
Net interest income (1)
$
(1,430)
$
814
$
(616)
$
(10,026)
$
11,256
$
1,230
$
(17,450)
$
20,724
$
3,274
(1) Not tax equivalent.
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
Balance at beginning of period
$
159,590
$
169,923
$
175,679
$
168,544
$
158,661
$
175,679
$
57,650
Day one adoption impact of ASC 326
0
0
0
0
0
0
61,505
Provision for credit losses
(8,193)
(4,756)
3,450
13,758
15,299
(9,499)
57,038
Gross charge-offs
Commercial and industrial
2,617
3,729
7,910
1,505
1,467
14,256
3,840
Lease financing
0
0
0
0
852
0
852
Construction real estate
0
0
2
0
0
2
0
Commercial real estate
1,030
2,041
1,250
6,270
3,789
4,321
5,830
Residential real estate
74
46
1
203
22
121
285
Home equity
200
240
611
386
460
1,051
1,155
Installment
37
77
36
21
59
150
127
Credit card
230
179
222
169
171
631
716
Total gross charge-offs
4,188
6,312
10,032
8,554
6,820
20,532
12,805
Recoveries
Commercial and industrial
869
205
337
367
265
1,411
2,540
Lease financing
0
0
0
(6)
6
0
6
Construction real estate
0
3
0
3
0
3
14
Commercial real estate
223
75
195
844
760
493
1,418
Residential real estate
56
54
44
145
91
154
236
Home equity
426
317
177
428
209
920
704
Installment
53
37
34
65
35
124
93
Credit card
67
44
39
85
38
150
145
Total recoveries
1,694
735
826
1,931
1,404
3,255
5,156
Total net charge-offs
2,494
5,577
9,206
6,623
5,416
17,277
7,649
Ending allowance for credit losses
$
148,903
$
159,590
$
169,923
$
175,679
$
168,544
$
148,903
$
168,544
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
Commercial and industrial
0.26
%
0.48
%
1.01
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
0.60
%
0.06
%
Lease financing
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
4.29
%
0.00
%
1.38
%
Construction real estate
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Commercial real estate
0.07
%
0.18
%
0.10
%
0.50
%
0.28
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
Residential real estate
0.01
%
0.00
%
(0.02)
%
0.02
%
(0.03)
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
Home equity
(0.13)
%
(0.04)
%
0.24
%
(0.02)
%
0.13
%
0.02
%
0.08
%
Installment
(0.07)
%
0.19
%
0.01
%
(0.21)
%
0.12
%
0.04
%
0.06
%
Credit card
1.29
%
1.12
%
1.59
%
0.69
%
1.16
%
1.33
%
1.63
%
Total net charge-offs
0.10
%
0.23
%
0.38
%
0.26
%
0.21
%
0.24
%
0.10
%
COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
15,160
$
27,426
$
24,941
$
29,230
$
34,686
$
15,160
$
34,686
Lease financing
0
16
0
0
1,092
0
1,092
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
38,564
45,957
44,514
34,682
24,521
38,564
24,521
Residential real estate
9,416
9,480
11,359
11,601
12,104
9,416
12,104
Home equity
2,735
3,376
4,286
5,076
5,374
2,735
5,374
Installment
91
115
146
163
153
91
153
Nonaccrual loans
65,966
86,370
85,246
80,752
77,930
65,966
77,930
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
11,448
12,070
11,608
7,099
7,759
11,448
7,759
Total nonperforming loans
77,414
98,440
96,854
87,851
85,689
77,414
85,689
Other real estate owned (OREO)
340
340
854
1,287
1,643
340
1,643
Total nonperforming assets
77,754
98,780
97,708
89,138
87,332
77,754
87,332
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
104
155
92
169
79
104
79
Total underperforming assets
$
77,858
$
98,935
$
97,800
$
89,307
$
87,411
$
77,858
$
87,411
Total classified assets
$
165,462
$
182,516
$
196,782
$
142,021
$
134,002
$
165,462
$
134,002
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for credit losses to
Nonaccrual loans
225.73
%
184.77
%
199.33
%
217.55
%
216.28
%
225.73
%
216.28
%
Nonperforming loans
192.35
%
162.12
%
175.44
%
199.97
%
196.69
%
192.35
%
196.69
%
Total ending loans
1.59
%
1.68
%
1.71
%
1.77
%
1.65
%
1.59
%
1.65
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.83
%
1.03
%
0.97
%
0.89
%
0.84
%
0.83
%
0.84
%
Nonperforming assets to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.83
%
1.04
%
0.98
%
0.90
%
0.86
%
0.83
%
0.86
%
Total assets
0.49
%
0.62
%
0.60
%
0.56
%
0.55
%
0.49
%
0.55
%
Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.71
%
0.91
%
0.87
%
0.83
%
0.78
%
0.71
%
0.78
%
Total assets
0.42
%
0.54
%
0.53
%
0.51
%
0.50
%
0.42
%
0.50
%
Classified assets to total assets
1.04
%
1.14
%
1.22
%
0.89
%
0.84
%
1.04
%
0.84
%
(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $20.3 million, $21.5 million, $20.9 million, $14.7 million, and $29.3 million, as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
PER COMMON SHARE
Market Price
High
$
24.06
$
26.02
$
26.40
$
17.77
$
15.15
$
26.40
$
25.52
Low
$
21.48
$
23.35
$
17.62
$
12.07
$
11.40
$
17.62
$
11.40
Close
$
23.41
$
23.63
$
24.00
$
17.53
$
12.01
$
23.41
$
12.01
Average shares outstanding - basic
94,289,097
96,123,645
96,873,940
97,253,787
97,247,080
95,752,759
97,400,942
Average shares outstanding - diluted
95,143,930
97,009,712
97,727,527
98,020,534
98,008,733
96,617,600
98,117,463
Ending shares outstanding
93,742,797
96,199,509
97,517,693
98,021,929
97,999,763
93,742,797
97,999,763
Total shareholders' equity
$
2,236,170
$
2,269,507
$
2,258,942
$
2,282,070
$
2,247,815
$
2,236,170
$
2,247,815
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Preliminary
Preliminary
Common equity tier 1 capital
$
1,316,059
$
1,333,209
$
1,334,882
$
1,325,922
$
1,293,716
$
1,316,059
$
1,293,716
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.54
%
11.78
%
11.81
%
11.82
%
11.63
%
11.54
%
11.63
%
Tier 1 capital
$
1,359,297
$
1,376,333
$
1,377,892
$
1,368,818
$
1,336,497
$
1,359,297
$
1,336,497
Tier 1 ratio
11.92
%
12.16
%
12.19
%
12.20
%
12.02
%
11.92
%
12.02
%
Total capital
$
1,706,513
$
1,732,930
$
1,741,755
$
1,744,802
$
1,708,817
$
1,706,513
$
1,708,817
Total capital ratio
14.97
%
15.31
%
15.41
%
15.55
%
15.37
%
14.97
%
15.37
%
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
$
509,536
$
544,478
$
554,834
$
566,795
$
541,263
$
509,536
$
541,263
Total risk-weighted assets
$
11,399,782
$
11,318,590
$
11,304,012
$
11,219,114
$
11,119,560
$
11,399,782
$
11,119,560
Leverage ratio
9.05
%
9.14
%
9.34
%
9.55
%
9.55
%
9.05
%
9.55
%
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
14.01
%
14.15
%
13.97
%
14.29
%
14.11
%
14.01
%
14.11
%
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
8.21
%
8.37
%
8.22
%
8.47
%
8.25
%
8.21
%
8.25
%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.14
%
13.96
%
14.17
%
14.07
%
14.08
%
14.09
%
14.38
%
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
8.35
%
8.23
%
8.38
%
8.26
%
8.18
%
8.32
%
8.29
%
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
Shares repurchased
2,484,295
1,308,945
840,115
0
0
4,633,355
880,000
Average share repurchase price
$
23.04
$
25.11
$
21.40
N/A
N/A
$
23.33
$
18.96
Total cost of shares repurchased
$
57,231
$
32,864
$
17,982
N/A
N/A
$
108,077
$
16,686
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
N/A = Not applicable
