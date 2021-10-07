Cin7 Exceeds 7,000 Customers

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cin7 , a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS), today announced significant customer growth with more than 7,000 product sellers worldwide.

"The hallmark of our business is to enable fast growth and empower our product sellers to thrive in today's global marketplace," said David Leach, CEO of Cin7. "We are passionate about our customers and providing them with the right solutions that will supercharge their business and ultimate growth."

Product sellers have adapted to expanded channels, pandemic-incurred supply and labor issues and ongoing digital transformation. Cin7 recently unveiled its 2021 Inventory and Order Management Trends report which found that across 77 countries, 38% of customers saw a more than 30% in revenue year over year – out-performing the market during this time of upheaval. Cin7's platform recently crossed over $30B a year in gross merchandise value, supporting customers such as Tipsy Elves, the holiday-themed apparel company, and Poppi, a prebiotic soda brand, both of which were contestants on the popular ABC television show, "Shark Tank."

"Congratulations on reaching 7,000 customers," said Daymond John, CEO of FUBU and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," in his recent company-wide Cameo appearance. "This is a huge, massive accomplishment that you should all be very, very proud of, and that's why I call you my fellow Sharks."

"Thank you to everyone on the Cin7 team. This company is the real deal – you are real people who are nimble, smart, and provide a level of responsiveness you don't see in a lot of other software companies," said Steve Dunlap, CEO of Meghan Fabulous. "For anyone looking to become a customer, Cin7 is a good bet."

Cin7 is contributing to the success of its customer base by making an impact on the local communities where it does business. Across its seven locations, the company is donating a total of $7,000 to local charities of importance to customers and employees: Mental Health Center of Denver in the U.S.; Child Action Lanka in Sri Lanka; Blind People's Association in India; Grant Life Foundation in Russia; Mental Health Foundation in New Zealand; Emirates Red Crescent in the UAE; and Christians Against Poverty in Australia.

About Cin7

Cin7's inventory and order management platform connects more than 700 ecommerce platforms, online marketplaces, 3PL warehouses, and native EDIs in one solution, helping retailers and product sellers quickly and efficiently get their products to customers wherever they are, from any channel. Cin7 was founded in New Zealand and supports product sellers in 25 countries. In early 2020, Cin7 established a significant US presence to serve its growing customer base and accelerate growth in the North American market. Every month, millions of orders flow through the platform, representing over a billion dollars of product sales, as Cin7 helps over 7,000 growing brands sell more products, to more customers, in more places.

