Cathay General Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $72.4 million, or $0.93 per share, for the third quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Three months ended
(unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Net income
$72.4 million
$77.2 million
$56.8 million
Basic earnings per common share
$0.93
$0.98
$0.71
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.93
$0.97
$0.71
Return on average assets
1.45%
1.60%
1.18%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
11.61%
12.53%
9.53%
Efficiency ratio
43.85%
43.41%
51.53%
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by 9.1% annualized.
- The net interest margin increased to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2021 from 3.02% in third quarter of 2020.
- Quarterly earnings per share increased 31.0% compared to the same quarter in 2020.
- Total deposits, excluding time deposits, increased for the quarter by $686.3 million, or 25.9% annualized.
For the third quarter of 2021, total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by 9.1% annualized. "The Company announced a new share repurchase program of up to $125 million on September 2021 and repurchased 942,613 shares of common stock at an average cost of $39.40 per share during the quarter" commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
THIRD QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $72.4 million, an increase of $15.6 million, or 27.5%, compared to net income of $56.8 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $0.93 per share compared to $0.71 per share for the same quarter a year ago.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 11.61% and return on average assets was 1.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.53% and a return on average assets of 1.18% for the same quarter a year ago.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $15.0 million, or 10.9%, to $152.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $137.5 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to a decrease in interest expense from deposits.
The net interest margin was 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.02% for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.24% for the second quarter of 2021.
For the third quarter of 2021, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.56%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.48%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44%. In comparison, for the third quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.78%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.04%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.99%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower lending rates. The decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities was a result of the renewal of maturing higher rate certificates of deposit at lower rates and the continuing run off of brokered CD's during the quarter. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 2.74% for the same quarter a year ago.
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimated credit losses effective as of January 1, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal for credit losses of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a $12.5 million provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter provision for credit losses was primarily driven by the net charge-offs during the period and the growth of loans. As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses increased by $689 thousand to $131.9 million, or 0.83% of gross loans, compared to $131.3 million, or 0.84% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. The change in the allowance for loan losses during the third quarter of 2021 included a $3.0 million provision for loan losses, and $2.3 million in net charge-offs. In the third quarter of 2020, a provision for loan losses of $12.5 million was recorded under the incurred loss method, which includes management's projection of the potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic at that time. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer deposits and other liabilities and assets.
The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
Nine months ended Sept 30,
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
2021
2020
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Charge-offs:
Commercial loans
$ 2,649
$ 7,712
$ 6,956
$ 19,499
$ 13,383
Real estate loans (1)
3
—
—
3
—
Total charge-offs
2,652
7,712
6,956
19,502
13,383
Recoveries:
Commercial loans
121
155
3,796
1,545
6,354
Construction loans
76
—
—
76
—
Real estate loans(1)
144
303
110
558
435
Total recoveries
341
458
3,906
2,179
6,789
Net charge-offs
$ 2,311
$ 7,254
$ 3,050
$ 17,323
$ 6,594
(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.2 million, or 22.0%, compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in net losses from equity securities, a $1.0 million increase in wealth management fees and commissions offset, in part, by a $1.4 million decrease in gain on low-income housing investments, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense decreased $3.8 million, or 5.0%, to $72.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $76.0 million in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to $3.8 million in higher amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio was 43.85% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 51.53% for the same quarter a year ago.
Income taxes
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 19.05% compared to 3.7% for the third quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company made a new alternative energy investment which resulted in a lower full year effective tax rate for 2020 resulting from tax credits generated from the new alternative energy investment. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Gross loans were $16.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $332.4 million, or 2.1%, from $15.6 billion as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $280.5 million, or 3.7%, in commercial mortgage loans and an increase of $106.4 million, or 4.1%, in commercial loans, not including PPP loans. Loan fees recognized on PPP loans were $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.7 million in second quarter of 2021 and $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the remaining deferred loan fees on PPP loans was $2.9 million.
The loan balances and composition as of September 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Commercial loans
$ 2,702,333
$ 2,595,926
$ 2,582,272
Paycheck protection program loans
169,360
240,907
265,728
Residential mortgage loans
4,144,789
4,145,389
4,169,847
Commercial mortgage loans
7,835,528
7,555,027
7,459,316
Equity lines
433,206
424,555
411,848
Real estate construction loans
688,195
679,492
675,112
Installment and other loans
3,370
3,100
1,656
Gross loans
$ 15,976,781
$ 15,644,396
$ 15,565,779
Allowance for loan losses
(131,945)
(166,538)
(179,130)
Unamortized deferred loan fees
(3,835)
(2,494)
(4,210)
Total loans, net
$ 15,841,001
$ 15,475,364
$ 15,382,439
Total deposits were $17.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $897.5 million, or 5.6%, from $16.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. We believe the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits and savings deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times. We believe the decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits and migration of some maturing time deposits to money market deposits. During the third quarter of 2021, our total deposits, excluding CD's, increased by $686.3 million, or 25.9% annualized. The deposit balances and composition as of September 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 4,024,504
$ 3,365,086
$ 3,306,421
NOW deposits
2,202,956
1,926,135
1,767,227
Money market deposits
4,132,912
3,359,191
3,227,359
Savings deposits
920,138
785,672
784,076
Time deposits
5,726,360
6,673,317
6,949,165
Total deposits
$ 17,006,870
$ 16,109,401
$ 16,034,248
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
As of September 30, 2021, total non-accrual loans were $68.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1.5%, from $67.7 million as of December 31, 2020, and a decrease of $8.5 million, or 11.0%, from $77.2 million as of September 30, 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $131.9 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $8.1 million as of September 30, 2021. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.83% of period-end gross loans, and 180.71% of non-performing loans as of September 30, 2021. The comparable ratios were 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.18% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020.
The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of September 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
% Change
September 30, 2020
% Change
Non-performing assets
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 4,333
$ 4,982
(13)
$ 2,868
51
Non-accrual loans:
Construction loans
5,491
4,286
28
4,335
27
Commercial mortgage loans
36,968
33,715
10
33,782
9
Commercial loans
17,098
23,087
(26)
29,757
(43)
Residential mortgage loans
9,125
6,596
38
9,317
(2)
Total non-accrual loans:
$ 68,682
$ 67,684
1
$ 77,191
(11)
Total non-performing loans
73,015
72,666
0
80,059
(9)
Other real estate owned
5,251
4,918
7
4,918
7
Total non-performing assets
$ 78,266
$ 77,584
1
$ 84,977
(8)
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$ 24,406
$ 27,721
(12)
$ 28,587
(15)
Allowance for loan losses
$ 131,945
$ 166,538
(21)
$ 179,130
(26)
Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end
$ 15,976,781
$ 15,644,396
2
$ 15,565,779
3
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end
180.71%
229.18%
223.75%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end
0.83%
1.06%
1.15%
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.4% as of December 31, 2020. Total non-performing assets increased $681 thousand, or 0.9%, to $78.3 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $77.6 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase of $1.0 million, or 1.5%, in non-accruing loans.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.29%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.93%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.67%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.53%, total risk-based capital ratio was 15.47%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.94%. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 942,613 shares of common stock at an average cost of $39.40 per share for a total of $37.1 million during the quarter.
YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $223.0 million, an increase of $65.0 million, or 41.1%, compared to net income of $158.0 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $2.82 compared to $1.98 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was 3.22% compared to 3.12% for the same period a year ago.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.11% and return on average assets was 1.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 8.99% and a return on average assets of 1.13% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was 44.71% compared to 46.98% for the same period a year ago.
ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 37 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions and fluctuations.
These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Three months ended
Nine months ended Sept 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
2021
2020
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses
$ 152,484
$ 148,001
$ 137,504
$ 442,303
$ 412,290
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
3,050
(9,000)
12,500
(19,508)
62,500
Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses
149,434
157,001
125,004
461,811
349,790
Non-interest income
12,216
12,583
9,977
34,799
31,369
Non-interest expense
72,215
69,707
75,997
213,325
208,419
Income before income tax expense
89,435
99,877
58,984
283,285
172,740
Income tax expense
17,038
22,678
2,190
60,305
14,773
Net income
$ 72,397
$ 77,199
$ 56,794
$ 222,980
$ 157,967
Net income per common share
Basic
$ 0.93
$ 0.98
$ 0.71
$ 2.83
$ 1.98
Diluted
$ 0.93
$ 0.97
$ 0.71
$ 2.82
$ 1.98
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.93
$ 0.93
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.45%
1.60%
1.18%
1.54%
1.13%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
11.61%
12.53%
9.53%
12.11%
8.99%
Efficiency ratio
43.85%
30.10%
51.53%
44.71%
46.98%
Dividend payout ratio
33.34%
31.80%
43.46%
32.89%
46.85%
YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)
Total interest-earning assets
3.56%
3.62%
3.78%
3.62%
4.03%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.48%
0.53%
1.04%
0.56%
1.24%
Net interest spread
3.08%
3.09%
2.74%
3.06%
2.79%
Net interest margin
3.22%
3.24%
3.02%
3.22%
3.12%
CAPITAL RATIOS
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.29%
13.53%
13.22%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.93%
15.47%
15.23%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.67%
10.94%
10.51%
.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 156,287
$ 138,616
$ 128,896
Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits
1,667,875
1,282,462
1,305,170
Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,073,074 at September 30, 2021,
$1,019,230 at December 31, 2020 and $1,060,975 at September 30, 2020)
1,079,216
1,036,550
1,080,540
Loans
15,976,781
15,644,396
15,565,779
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(131,945)
(166,538)
(179,130)
Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
(3,835)
(2,494)
(4,210)
Loans, net
15,841,001
15,475,364
15,382,439
Equity securities
20,117
23,744
22,964
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,250
17,250
17,250
Other real estate owned, net
5,251
4,918
4,918
Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net
313,517
309,016
325,013
Premises and equipment, net
100,344
102,998
103,438
Customers' liability on acceptances
13,185
13,753
12,973
Accrued interest receivable
56,844
59,032
57,102
Goodwill
372,189
372,189
372,189
Other intangible assets, net
4,831
5,434
5,631
Right-of-use assets- operating leases
29,179
30,919
32,591
Other assets
183,354
170,889
167,124
Total assets
$ 19,860,440
$ 19,043,134
$ 19,018,238
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 4,024,504
$ 3,365,086
$ 3,306,421
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW deposits
2,202,956
1,926,135
1,767,227
Money market deposits
4,132,912
3,359,191
3,227,359
Savings deposits
920,138
785,672
784,076
Time deposits
5,726,360
6,673,317
6,949,165
Total deposits
17,006,870
16,109,401
16,034,248
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
20,000
150,000
230,000
Other borrowings for affordable housing investments
23,197
23,714
23,788
Long-term debt
119,136
119,136
119,136
Acceptances outstanding
13,185
13,753
12,973
Lease liabilities - operating leases
32,028
33,484
35,116
Other liabilities
182,733
175,502
188,254
Total liabilities
17,397,149
16,624,990
16,643,515
Stockholders' equity
2,463,291
2,418,144
2,374,723
Total liabilities and equity
$ 19,860,440
$ 19,043,134
$ 19,018,238
Book value per common share
$ 31.89
$ 30.41
$ 29.81
Number of common shares outstanding
77,240,215
79,508,265
79,659,396
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Three months ended
Nine months ended Sept 30,
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
2021
2020
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loan receivable, including loan fees
$ 163,948
$ 161,493
$ 167,556
$ 485,162
$ 513,575
Investment securities
3,707
3,189
4,115
9,963
17,130
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
258
255
216
730
735
Deposits with banks
714
438
347
1,467
1,538
Total interest and dividend income
168,627
165,375
172,234
497,322
532,978
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
9,299
10,055
26,247
33,363
92,213
Other deposits
5,243
5,465
5,761
16,302
19,671
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
146
415
1,251
1,036
4,119
Long-term debt
1,455
1,439
1,456
4,318
4,336
Deferred payments from acquisition
—
—
15
—
115
Short-term borrowings
—
—
—
—
234
Total interest expense
16,143
17,374
34,730
55,019
120,688
Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit
152,484
148,001
137,504
442,303
412,290
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
3,050
(9,000)
12,500
(19,508)
62,500
Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses
149,434
157,001
125,004
461,811
349,790
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Net (losses)/gains from equity securities
3
(879)
(1,605)
(3,628)
(1,928)
Securities gains, net
—
—
—
853
1,153
Letters of credit commissions
1,764
1,782
1,792
5,236
4,992
Depository service fees
1,401
1,343
1,263
4,107
3,678
Other operating income
9,048
10,337
8,527
28,231
23,474
Total non-interest income
12,216
12,583
9,977
34,799
31,369
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
33,437
32,758
33,341
98,917
92,477
Occupancy expense
5,136
4,960
5,295
15,142
15,435
Computer and equipment expense
3,175
3,647
3,044
10,093
8,218
Professional services expense
6,232
5,756
5,241
16,698
15,586
Data processing service expense
3,524
3,243
3,772
10,422
11,004
FDIC and State assessments
1,830
1,440
1,993
5,195
6,854
Marketing expense
945
1,443
1,089
5,270
3,890
Other real estate owned expense/(income)
(88)
191
423
197
(3,229)
Amortization of investments in low income housing and
12,411
10,682
16,173
34,663
42,997
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
172
171
172
515
515
Cost associated with debt redemption
—
—
—
732
—
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
476
—
—
476
—
Other operating expense
4,965
5,416
5,454
15,005
14,672
Total non-interest expense
72,215
69,707
75,997
213,325
208,419
Income before income tax expense
89,435
99,877
58,984
283,285
172,740
Income tax expense
17,038
22,678
2,190
60,305
14,773
Net income
$ 72,397
$ 77,199
$ 56,794
$ 222,980
$ 157,967
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 0.93
$ 0.98
$ 0.71
$ 2.83
$ 1.98
Diluted
$ 0.93
$ 0.97
$ 0.71
$ 2.82
$ 1.98
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.93
$ 0.93
Basic average common shares outstanding
77,846,424
79,167,004
79,628,372
78,841,899
79,599,288
Diluted average common shares outstanding
78,153,408
79,418,668
79,764,318
79,128,644
79,758,943
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Three months ended
(In thousands)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Interest-earning assets
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Loans (1)
$ 15,798,496
4.12%
$ 15,684,329
4.13%
$ 15,592,536
4.28%
Taxable investment securities
1,058,004
1.39%
976,593
1.31%
1,145,092
1.43%
FHLB stock
17,250
5.93%
17,250
5.93%
17,250
4.99%
Deposits with banks
1,893,785
0.15%
1,633,686
0.11%
1,385,535
0.10%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 18,767,535
3.56%
$ 18,311,858
3.62%
$ 18,140,413
3.78%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,109,632
0.10%
$ 1,967,069
0.13%
$ 1,695,882
0.17%
Money market deposits
4,228,025
0.43%
3,951,549
0.47%
3,119,091
0.62%
Savings deposits
914,540
0.07%
896,747
0.09%
766,521
0.11%
Time deposits
5,882,576
0.63%
6,035,219
0.67%
7,281,403
1.43%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 13,134,773
0.44%
$ 12,850,584
0.48%
$ 12,862,897
0.99%
Other borrowed funds
43,246
1.34%
93,442
1.79%
263,306
1.91%
Long-term debt
119,136
4.84%
119,136
4.84%
119,136
4.86%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
13,297,155
0.48%
13,063,162
0.53%
13,245,339
1.04%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,830,485
3,597,475
3,301,253
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$ 17,127,640
$ 16,660,637
$ 16,546,592
Total average assets
$ 19,812,508
$ 19,347,886
$ 19,164,220
Total average equity
$ 2,473,223
$ 2,471,388
$ 2,370,817
Nine months ended
(In thousands)
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Interest-earning assets
Average
Average
Average
Average
Loans (1)
$ 15,725,324
4.12%
$ 15,477,883
4.43%
Taxable investment securities
1,010,328
1.32%
1,263,937
1.81%
FHLB stock
17,250
5.66%
17,317
5.67%
Deposits with banks
1,605,851
0.12%
894,302
0.23%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 18,358,753
3.62%
$ 17,653,439
4.03%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,989,833
0.12%
$ 1,557,371
0.19%
Money market deposits
3,913,073
0.47%
2,772,463
0.81%
Savings deposits
885,863
0.09%
746,870
0.14%
Time deposits
6,105,604
0.73%
7,463,821
1.65%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 12,894,373
0.51%
$ 12,540,525
1.19%
Other borrowed funds
86,410
1.60%
355,758
1.68%
Long-term debt
119,136
4.85%
119,136
4.86%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
13,099,919
0.56%
13,015,419
1.24%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,613,026
3,089,578
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$ 16,712,945
$ 16,104,997
Total average assets
$ 19,394,454
$ 18,701,000
Total average equity
$ 2,461,914
$ 2,346,049
(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.
