Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $52.5 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.49 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 27% and 28%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. The Company's solid year-to-date earnings translated into a return on average equity of 12.96% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 15.91% for the same period.
"We have much to be proud of here at Camden National," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were recently named as one of the best places to work in Maine for 2021 by an independent group and we just received our latest internal engagement scores showing positive growth and momentum. The commitment and dedication of our team here at Camden National resonates loud and clear, and it translated directly into shareholder value through record earnings for the first nine months of the year with net income of $52.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.49."
Dufour added, "In response to the historically challenging job market we find ourselves facing, in late-September, we communicated to our employees that effective early-October their wages were increasing at a minimum of 3%, and our starting minimum wage was increasing from $15 to $17 per hour. These adjustments were made to attract new talent, and retain and recognize the value our current employees continuously provide."
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.6 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.97, a decrease of 13%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by a shift in the Company's strategy to hold more of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio.
Net income and diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 19% and 20%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by growth within our loan portfolio and pipeline that resulted in provision expense for the third quarter of 2021 of $939,000, compared to a provision release of $3.4 million last quarter. On a pre-tax, pre-provision-basis (non-GAAP), third quarter 2021 earnings increased 2% over last quarter.
In September, the Company announced a cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on October 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.01%, based on the Company's closing share price of $47.90, as reported by NASDAQ as of September 30, 2021.
THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income decreased by $2.1 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and decreased $3.5 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) decreased $2.4 million, or 11%, compared to third quarter of 2020, and increased $323,000, or 2%, over the second quarter of 2021.
- Net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("net interest margin") for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.76%, compared to 3.00% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.83% for the second quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP), which excludes Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") average loans and related income, and average excess liquidity and related income, for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, compared to 3.04% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.89% for the second quarter of 2021.
- Loans grew 3% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), grew 5% during the same period.
- Non-performing assets were 0.14% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.06% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.22% and 0.10% at December 31, 2020, respectively.
- Repurchased 106,502 shares of the Company's common stock during the third quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $5.5 billion, an increase of $604.2 million, or 12%, since December 31, 2020. Asset growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was driven by: (1) an increase in investment balances of $338.3 million, or 30%, (2) an increase in cash balances of $233.9 million, or 160%, and (3) an increase in loan balances of $95.5 million, or 3%.
- Through the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company purchased $618.7 million of debt securities, which continue to be primarily mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. As of September 30, 2021, the weighted-average life of the Company's debt securities portfolio was 6.0 years compared to 5.1 years as of December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the investment portfolio was 27% of total assets, compared to 23% as of December 31, 2020.
- The increase in cash balances was driven by strong deposit growth of 15% since December 31, 2020. The Company has and continues to take certain actions to manage its liquidity position, including paying-off borrowings, managing depositor relationships, increasing investments and growing loans.
- Loan balances grew 3% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), grew $148.6 million, or 5% over the same period. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, residential loans grew $167.3 million, or 16%, and commercial real estate loans grew $50.2 million, or 4%. Loan growth within these two loan portfolios was partially offset by a decrease across the other product lines, including a decrease in SBA PPP loans of $53.1 million, consumer and home equity loans of $39.9 million, and commercial loans of $29.0 million during the same period.
In response to the Company's interest rate risk and liquidity positions, in recent quarters the Company began holding more of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company held 53%, or $441.2 million, of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio, which includes holding 67% of its originations for the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, 69% of the Company's residential mortgage pipeline was designated to be held in its portfolio.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's loan pipelines were robust and included $222.0 million of residential and home equity loans, and $147.1 million of commercial and commercial real estate loans, of which $55.8 million were construction loans and credit lines. Loan prepayments continue to run at elevated levels, particularly within the commercial loan portfolios primarily due to customers having excess liquidity and business sales. Based on current conditions, the Company expects continued pressure from prepayment activity.
As of September 30, 2021, total deposits were $4.6 billion, an increase of $599.9 million, or 15%, since December 31, 2020. Deposit growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to core deposit (non-GAAP) growth of $628.8 million, or 19%, which was driven by additional government stimulus programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of 2021 and seasonal inflows throughout the summer months. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 72% at September 30, 2021, compared to 80% at December 31, 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, total borrowings were $255.9 million, an increase of $9.1 million, or 4%, since December 31, 2020. Repurchase agreements increased $49.1 million over this period, offsetting other actions taken by the Company in light of its capital and liquidity position, including early termination of a $25.0 million long-term borrowing contract during the first quarter of 2021, and full redemption of its $15.0 million of subordinated notes during the second quarter of 2021.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's capital position remained well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.06% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.13%. The Company's shareholders' equity to total assets position and tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.92% and 8.30% at September 30, 2021, respectively, compared to 10.81% and 8.99% at December 31, 2020.
In the first quarter of 2021, the Company initiated a new share repurchase program for up to 750,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's shares outstanding. This share repurchase program replaces the program that terminated in January 2021. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 106,502 shares for $4.9 million.
ASSET QUALITY
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's asset quality metrics remained very strong with non-performing assets of 0.14% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due of 0.06% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets, and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.10% of total loans.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology, commonly referred to as "CECL," to account for the ACL on loans and certain off-balance credit exposures, effective as of January 1, 2020. Interim periods prior to the fourth quarter of 2020 continue to be presented under the incurred loss methodology.
At September 30, 2021, the ACL on loans was $32.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, compared to $37.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance reflects the Company's strong asset quality and overall improvement in the current and forecasted market conditions over its forecast period. There have been no significant changes in the Company's CECL methodology since year-end.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020)
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.6 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.97, a decrease of $0.14, or 13%, compared to the same period last year.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $34.7 million, an increase of $265,000, or 1%, over the third quarter of 2020. Interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 3%, between periods, but was offset by a decrease in interest expense of $1.6 million, or 37%.
- The decrease in interest income between periods was driven by a 40 basis point decrease in the Company's interest-earning asset yield to 2.97% for the third quarter of 2021. The pressure on asset yields was driven by higher cash balances, and the current interest rate environment as assets reprice, customers refinance and new assets are originated at lower yields. Additionally, SBA PPP income earned for the third quarter of 2021 of $2.0 million, was $407,000 lower than that earned for the same period last year.
- The decrease in interest expense between periods was driven by a lower cost of funds of 16 basis points falling to 0.22% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in cost of funds between periods reflects certain actions taken to manage deposit and borrowing costs lower.
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.76%, a decrease of 24 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, decreased 22 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020.
Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 was reported using the CECL methodology, whereas the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was reported using the incurred loss methodology.
The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:
($ in thousands)
CECL
Q3 2021
Incurred
Q3 2020
Increase /
(Decrease)
Provision for credit losses - loans
$
269
$
1,000
$
(731)
Provision (credit) for credit losses - off-
670
(13)
683
Provision for credit losses
$
939
$
987
$
(48)
For the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded $269,000 in provision for credit losses on loans. The provision expense for the quarter accounts for the increase in loan balances, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), the Company's strong asset quality and minimal net charge-offs for the quarter of $57,000 and improved economic conditions. In comparison, at this time last year, the Company was still operating in very volatile and uncertain market conditions, and although its asset quality remained strong and net charge-offs were not elevated, $1.0 million of provision expense related to loan balances was recognized to reflect current market conditions at that time.
The provision (credit) for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures accounts reflects the change between periods on the Company's future expected credit losses on funding commitments, which includes the unfunded portion of its construction loans, credit lines, and committed loan pipeline. As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses on its off-balance sheet credit exposures was $3.2 million, compared to $2.5 million as of June 30, 2021 and $9,000 as of September 30, 2020.
Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $11.1 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by lower mortgage banking income of $2.8 million. In early-2021, the Company shifted its strategy to hold more residential mortgage loans within its loan portfolio, and, as a result, the Company sold 33% of its residential mortgage production during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 69% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by an increase in debit card income of $651,000, an increase in both fiduciary income and brokerage income totaling $361,000, and an increase in service charges fees of $138,000.
Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $26.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Compensation and related costs for the third quarter of 2021 increased $2.2 million, or 16%, over the third quarter of 2020 and was driven by: (1) higher performance-based incentive accruals of $1.2 million due to the Company's year-to-date financial performance, and (2) higher wages of $545,000, or 6%. The increase in compensation and related costs was partially offset by a decrease in other expenses between periods of $1.1 million as the Company accrued in the third quarter of 2020 $1.2 million for a legal matter.
Effective October 3, 2021, the Company provided a minimum 3% wage increase to all of its employees and increased its starting minimum wage $2 per hour to $17 per hour. The off-cycle wage adjustment was in response to the challenging job market and need to retain and attract talent. This off-cycle wage adjustment is not in replacement of the Company's normal merit cycle in March each year. Beginning in 2022, the Company will suspend its profit sharing contribution to employees' 401(k) accounts to partially fund the impact of the off-cycle wage adjustment.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021)
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $3.5 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter-basis, diluted EPS decreased $0.24, or 20%.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, interest income increased $1.1 million, or 3%, and interest expense decreased $104,000, or 4%.
- The increase in interest income between periods was driven by: (1) an increase in average investment balances of $154.4 million, or 12%, and an increase in average loan balances of $30.1 million, or 1%, and (2) an increase in SBA PPP income of $291,000 due to elevated payoffs, offsetting continued yield pressures on the Company's core loan segments, including residential real estate, commercial real estate and commercial loans.
- The decrease in interest expense between periods was driven by a decrease in cost of funds of 2 basis points to 0.22% led by lower interest rates on certificates of deposit, repurchase agreements and subordinated debentures, as the Company called its subordinated notes in the second quarter of 2021.
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, a decrease of 7 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Provision for Credit Losses. The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:
($ in thousands)
CECL
Q3 2021
CECL
Q2 2021
Increase /
(Decrease)
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
$
269
$
(3,452)
$
3,721
Provision for credit losses - off-balance
670
49
621
Provision (credit) for credit losses
$
939
$
(3,403)
$
4,342
For the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded $269,000 of provision for credit losses on loans primarily due to loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), of $73.5 million, whereas the previous quarter it recorded a credit for provision expense of $3.5 million related to its loan balances because of improving current and forecasted market conditions.
On a linked-quarter-basis, the increase in the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures was driven by strong growth within its unfunded loan commitments and loan pipeline of $96.5 million led by the commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines.
Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $221,000, or 2%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease between periods was driven by lower mortgage banking income of $685,000 as the Company sold 33% of its residential mortgage loan production during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 40% during the second quarter of 2021. The change in percentage sold reflects the Company's shift in strategy as it looks to hold more residential mortgages within its loan portfolio. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by: (1) an increase service charge income of $227,000 due to the redesign of its consumer checking products in the second quarter of 2021, and (2) debit card income of $166,000.
Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $673,000, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in compensation-related expenses of $584,000, or 4%, which was driven by an increase in incentive-based accruals of $366,000 based on year-to-date financial performance.
Selected Financial Data
At or For The
Three Months Ended
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Financial Condition Data
Investments
$
1,471,118
1,415,695
$
1,125,360
$
1,471,118
$
1,125,360
Loans and loans held for sale
3,326,129
3,301,056
3,312,777
3,326,129
3,312,777
Allowance for credit losses on loans
32,272
32,060
36,414
32,272
36,414
Total assets
5,502,902
5,152,069
5,153,793
5,502,902
5,153,793
Deposits
4,605,180
4,294,114
4,224,044
4,605,180
4,224,044
Borrowings
255,883
214,744
294,361
255,883
294,361
Shareholders' equity
545,984
545,548
517,522
545,984
517,522
Operating Data
Net interest income
$
34,746
$
33,529
$
34,481
$
100,639
$
100,846
Provision (credit) for credit losses
939
(3,403)
987
(4,420)
12,160
Non-interest income
11,099
11,320
12,696
37,634
36,159
Non-interest expense
26,263
25,590
25,221
76,752
73,291
Income before income tax expense
18,643
22,662
20,969
65,941
51,554
Income tax expense
4,003
4,519
4,194
13,418
10,346
Net income
$
14,640
$
18,143
$
16,775
$
52,523
$
41,208
Key Ratios
Return on average assets
1.08
%
1.42
%
1.34
%
1.36
%
1.15
%
Return on average equity
10.51
%
13.50
%
13.01
%
12.96
%
11.06
%
GAAP efficiency ratio
57.29
%
57.06
%
53.46
%
55.51
%
53.50
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.76
%
2.83
%
3.00
%
2.82
%
3.06
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.14
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
0.14
%
0.22
%
Common equity ratio
9.92
%
10.59
%
10.04
%
9.92
%
10.04
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.13
%
9.48
%
8.96
%
9.13
%
8.96
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.06
%
15.26
%
15.15
%
15.06
%
15.15
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.98
$
1.21
$
1.12
$
3.51
$
2.74
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.97
$
1.21
$
1.11
$
3.49
$
2.73
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.33
$
1.08
$
0.99
Book value per share
$
36.77
$
36.49
$
34.69
$
36.77
$
34.69
Non-GAAP Measures(1)
Return on average tangible equity
12.86
%
16.60
%
16.21
%
15.91
%
13.91
%
Efficiency ratio
57.00
%
56.72
%
50.60
%
54.83
%
52.29
%
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.82
%
2.89
%
3.04
%
2.87
%
3.10
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
19,582
$
19,259
$
21,956
$
61,521
$
63,714
Tangible common equity ratio
8.30
%
8.87
%
8.30
%
8.30
%
8.30
%
Tangible book value per share
$
30.23
$
29.99
$
28.14
$
30.23
$
28.14
(1)
Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
Consolidated Statements of Condition Data
(In thousands)
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
379,656
$
145,774
$
346,389
Investments:
Trading securities
4,335
4,161
3,648
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,443,800, $1,078,474 and
1,455,210
1,115,813
1,107,069
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,390, $1,411 and $1,403,
respectively)
1,293
1,297
1,298
Other investments
10,280
11,541
13,345
Total investments
1,471,118
1,132,812
1,125,360
Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $10,789, $40,499 and $37,301, respectively)
10,826
41,557
37,935
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,419,677
1,369,470
1,333,733
Commercial(1)
352,533
381,494
375,548
SBA PPP
81,959
135,095
223,838
Residential real estate
1,222,084
1,054,798
1,044,103
Consumer and home equity
239,050
278,965
297,620
Total loans
3,315,303
3,219,822
3,274,842
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(32,272)
(37,865)
(36,414)
Net loans
3,283,031
3,181,957
3,238,428
Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
97,049
97,540
97,711
Other assets
261,222
299,105
307,970
Total assets
$
5,502,902
$
4,898,745
$
5,153,793
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$
1,289,018
$
792,550
$
800,582
Interest checking
1,266,242
1,288,575
1,419,544
Savings and money market
1,437,550
1,282,886
1,306,868
Certificates of deposit
323,395
357,666
405,434
Brokered deposits
288,975
283,567
291,616
Total deposits
4,605,180
4,005,244
4,224,044
Short-term borrowings
211,552
162,439
210,055
Long-term borrowings
—
25,000
25,000
Subordinated debentures
44,331
59,331
59,306
Accrued interest and other liabilities
95,855
117,417
117,866
Total liabilities
4,956,918
4,369,431
4,636,271
Shareholders' equity
545,984
529,314
517,522
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,502,902
$
4,898,745
$
5,153,793
(1)
Includes the Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation ("HPFC") loan portfolio.
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
For The
Three Months Ended
For The
Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
31,185
$
30,865
$
33,025
$
92,610
$
100,190
Taxable interest on investments
5,157
4,376
4,480
13,362
14,241
Nontaxable interest on investments
756
763
823
2,247
2,438
Dividend income
99
102
163
306
498
Other interest income
182
160
176
508
691
Total interest income
37,379
36,266
38,667
109,033
118,058
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
1,973
1,921
2,899
5,957
12,953
Interest on borrowings
122
176
394
454
1,591
Interest on subordinated debentures
538
640
893
1,983
2,668
Total interest expense
2,633
2,737
4,186
8,394
17,212
Net interest income
34,746
33,529
34,481
100,639
100,846
Provision (credit) for credit losses(1)
939
(3,403)
987
(4,420)
12,160
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit
33,807
36,932
33,494
105,059
88,686
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage banking income, net
1,913
2,598
4,664
11,620
12,889
Debit card income
3,278
3,112
2,627
9,126
7,159
Income from fiduciary services
1,627
1,707
1,504
4,860
4,609
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,744
1,517
1,606
4,800
4,955
Brokerage and insurance commissions
993
939
755
2,885
2,034
Bank-owned life insurance
589
591
615
1,774
1,918
Customer loan swap fees
—
—
51
—
222
Other income
955
856
874
2,569
2,373
Total non-interest income
11,099
11,320
12,696
37,634
36,159
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,902
15,318
13,739
45,742
41,693
Furniture, equipment and data processing
2,980
2,947
3,076
8,954
8,576
Net occupancy costs
1,813
1,805
1,785
5,569
5,785
Debit card expense
1,106
1,074
972
3,166
2,784
Consulting and professional fees
792
997
913
2,652
2,877
Regulatory assessments
522
487
510
1,512
971
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
163
164
170
491
511
Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net
60
(25)
71
(156)
270
Other expenses
2,925
2,823
3,985
8,822
9,824
Total non-interest expense
26,263
25,590
25,221
76,752
73,291
Income before income tax expense
18,643
22,662
20,969
65,941
51,554
Income Tax Expense
4,003
4,519
4,194
13,418
10,346
Net Income
$
14,640
$
18,143
$
16,775
$
52,523
$
41,208
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.98
$
1.21
$
1.12
$
3.51
$
2.74
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.97
$
1.21
$
1.11
$
3.49
$
2.73
(1)
Reported balances for the three months ended September 30 and June 30, 2021, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021, have been
Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
Average Balance
Yield/Rate
For The Three Months Ended
For The Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
304,594
$
235,676
$
216,027
0.12
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
Investments - taxable
1,284,851
1,129,682
906,374
1.66
%
1.62
%
2.11
%
Investments - nontaxable(1)
114,033
114,811
122,204
3.36
%
3.36
%
3.41
%
Loans(2):
Commercial real estate
1,410,201
1,407,374
1,315,958
3.59
%
3.60
%
3.74
%
Commercial(1)
339,638
319,100
372,416
3.49
%
3.78
%
3.73
%
SBA PPP
105,742
158,258
221,672
7.22
%
4.15
%
4.16
%
Municipal(1)
17,021
26,137
19,072
3.41
%
3.26
%
3.52
%
HPFC
8,981
10,775
16,104
7.45
%
9.89
%
8.09
%
Residential real estate
1,174,559
1,093,502
1,083,052
3.53
%
3.77
%
4.00
%
Consumer and home equity
242,921
253,825
305,194
4.27
%
4.17
%
4.31
%
Total loans
3,299,063
3,268,971
3,333,468
3.73
%
3.76
%
3.92
%
Total interest-earning assets
5,002,541
4,749,140
4,578,073
2.97
%
3.06
%
3.37
%
Other assets
384,766
381,677
417,956
Total assets
$
5,387,307
$
5,130,817
$
4,996,029
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$
1,251,492
$
970,446
$
741,757
—
%
—
%
—
%
Interest checking
1,246,634
1,311,400
1,339,389
0.20
%
0.18
%
0.26
%
Savings
688,331
659,892
557,718
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.06
%
Money market
709,705
703,780
737,782
0.29
%
0.29
%
0.35
%
Certificates of deposit
327,802
338,595
417,788
0.49
%
0.53
%
1.07
%
Total deposits
4,223,964
3,984,113
3,794,434
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.29
%
Borrowings:
Brokered deposits
289,374
284,194
242,390
0.45
%
0.44
%
0.26
%
Customer repurchase agreements
182,114
184,663
194,937
0.26
%
0.38
%
0.42
%
Subordinated debentures
44,331
46,639
59,269
4.81
%
5.50
%
6.00
%
Other borrowings
—
—
73,370
—
%
—
%
1.02
%
Total borrowings
515,819
515,496
569,966
0.76
%
0.88
%
1.01
%
Total funding liabilities
4,739,783
4,499,609
4,364,400
0.22
%
0.24
%
0.38
%
Other liabilities
94,803
92,261
118,727
Shareholders' equity
552,721
538,947
512,902
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
5,387,307
$
5,130,817
$
4,996,029
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.75
%
2.82
%
2.99
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.76
%
2.83
%
3.00
%
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
2.82
%
2.89
%
3.04
%
(1)
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
(2)
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
Average Balance
Yield/Rate
For The Nine Months Ended
For The Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets
$
250,715
$
150,383
0.10
%
0.25
%
Investments - taxable
1,121,569
850,970
1.66
%
2.37
%
Investments - nontaxable(1)
115,755
121,284
3.28
%
3.39
%
Loans(2):
Commercial real estate
1,400,224
1,297,364
3.59
%
3.93
%
Commercial(1)
330,755
397,754
3.67
%
3.91
%
SBA PPP
139,453
133,569
5.19
%
4.00
%
Municipal(1)
22,404
18,545
3.32
%
3.60
%
HPFC
10,755
18,026
8.16
%
8.38
%
Residential real estate
1,117,389
1,082,276
3.67
%
4.08
%
Consumer and home equity
255,058
320,273
4.20
%
4.55
%
Total loans
3,276,038
3,267,807
3.75
%
4.06
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,764,077
4,390,444
3.06
%
3.59
%
Other assets
389,409
395,621
Total assets
$
5,153,486
$
4,786,065
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$
1,014,778
$
645,640
—
%
—
%
Interest checking
1,282,358
1,261,831
0.19
%
0.40
%
Savings
658,497
517,936
0.04
%
0.06
%
Money market
699,594
701,872
0.30
%
0.55
%
Certificates of deposit
339,230
482,076
0.55
%
1.36
%
Total deposits
3,994,457
3,609,355
0.17
%
0.44
%
Borrowings:
Brokered deposits
286,080
228,483
0.45
%
0.65
%
Customer repurchase agreements
177,559
213,463
0.31
%
0.71
%
Subordinated debentures
50,045
59,195
5.30
%
6.02
%
Other borrowings
4,762
69,883
0.99
%
0.88
%
Total borrowings
518,446
571,024
0.88
%
1.26
%
Total funding liabilities
4,512,903
4,180,379
0.25
%
0.55
%
Other liabilities
98,742
108,122
Shareholders' equity
541,841
497,564
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
5,153,486
$
4,786,065
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.81
%
3.04
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.82
%
3.06
%
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
2.87
%
3.10
%
(1)
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
(2)
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
Asset Quality Data
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
At or For The
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
At or For The
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
At or For The
Year Ended
December 31, 2020(1)
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
Non-accrual loans:
Residential real estate
$
2,576
$
2,725
$
3,637
$
3,477
$
4,017
Commercial real estate
207
222
309
512
565
Commercial(1)
860
1,511
1,737
1,607
1,114
Consumer and home equity
1,429
1,424
1,897
2,000
2,503
Total non-accrual loans
5,072
5,882
7,580
7,596
8,199
Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not
2,564
2,519
2,579
2,818
2,952
Total non-performing loans
7,636
8,401
10,159
10,414
11,151
Other real estate owned
165
165
204
236
—
Total non-performing assets
$
7,801
$
8,566
$
10,363
$
10,650
$
11,151
Loans 30-89 days past due:
Residential real estate
$
1,195
$
303
$
772
$
2,297
$
1,784
Commercial real estate
—
99
177
50
2,056
Commercial(2)
557
183
425
430
1,638
Consumer and home equity
386
214
264
440
434
Total loans 30-89 days past due
$
2,138
$
799
$
1,638
$
3,217
$
5,912
ACL on loans at the beginning of the period
$
37,865
$
37,865
$
37,865
$
25,171
$
25,171
Impact of CECL adoption
—
—
—
233
—
(Credit) provision for loan losses
(5,037)
(5,306)
(1,854)
13,215
12,172
Charge-offs:
Residential real estate
92
88
53
121
121
Commercial real estate
—
—
—
103
104
Commercial(1)
503
406
147
1,130
857
Consumer and home equity
233
213
87
484
199
Total charge-offs
828
707
287
1,838
1,281
Total recoveries
(272)
(208)
(51)
(1,084)
(352)
Net charge-offs
556
499
236
754
929
ACL on loans at the end of the period
$
32,272
$
32,060
$
35,775
$
37,865
$
36,414
Components of ACL:
ACL on loans
$
32,272
$
32,060
$
35,775
$
37,865
$
36,414
ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(3)
3,185
2,515
2,466
2,568
9
ACL, end of period
$
35,457
$
34,575
$
38,241
$
40,433
$
36,423
Ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.23
%
0.26
%
0.31
%
0.32
%
0.34
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.14
%
0.17
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.22
%
ACL on loans to total loans
0.97
%
0.98
%
1.11
%
1.18
%
1.11
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
Quarter-to-date
0.01
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
(0.02)
%
0.01
%
Year-to-date
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
ACL on loans to non-performing loans
422.63
%
381.62
%
352.15
%
363.60
%
326.55
%
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.06
%
0.02
%
0.05
%
0.10
%
0.18
%
(1)
Period ended December 31, 2020, includes a $3.3 million increase upon adoption of CECL. Prior interim periods were not restated for CECL.
(2)
Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.
(3)
Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Net income, as presented
$
14,640
$
18,143
$
16,775
$
52,523
$
41,208
Add: amortization of core deposit
129
130
134
388
404
Net income, adjusted for amortization of
$
14,769
$
18,273
$
16,909
$
52,911
$
41,612
Average equity, as presented
$
552,721
$
538,947
$
512,902
$
541,841
$
497,564
Less: average goodwill and core deposit
(97,128)
(97,292)
(97,794)
(97,293)
(97,967)
Average tangible equity
$
455,593
$
441,655
$
415,108
$
444,548
$
399,597
Return on average equity
10.51
%
13.50
%
13.01
%
12.96
%
11.06
%
Return on average tangible equity
12.86
%
16.60
%
16.21
%
15.91
%
13.91
%
(1)
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
Efficiency Ratio:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Non-interest expense, as presented
$
26,263
$
25,590
$
25,221
$
76,752
$
73,291
Less: legal settlement
—
—
(1,200)
—
(1,200)
Less: prepayment penalty on borrowings
—
—
—
(514)
—
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
26,263
$
25,590
$
24,021
$
76,238
$
72,091
Net interest income, as presented
$
34,746
$
33,529
$
34,481
$
100,639
$
100,846
Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)
228
265
292
764
865
Non-interest income, as presented
11,099
11,320
12,696
37,634
36,159
Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income
$
46,073
$
45,114
$
47,469
$
139,037
$
137,870
GAAP efficiency ratio
57.29
%
57.06
%
53.46
%
55.51
%
53.50
%
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
57.00
%
56.72
%
50.60
%
54.83
%
52.29
%
(1)
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Net income, as presented
$
14,640
$
18,143
$
16,775
$
52,523
$
41,208
Add: provision (credit) for credit losses
939
(3,403)
987
(4,420)
12,160
Add: income tax expense
4,003
4,519
4,194
13,418
10,346
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
19,582
$
19,259
$
21,956
$
61,521
$
63,714
Adjusted Yield on Interest-Earning Assets:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Yield on interest-earning assets, as presented
2.97
%
3.06
%
3.37
%
3.06
%
3.59
%
Add: effect of excess liquidity on
0.16
%
0.12
%
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.06
%
Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on
(0.09)
%
(0.04)
%
(0.04)
%
(0.06)
%
(0.01)
%
Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets
3.04
%
3.14
%
3.43
%
3.12
%
3.64
%
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Fully-Taxable Equivalent):
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), as presented
2.76
%
2.83
%
3.00
%
2.82
%
3.06
%
Add: effect of excess liquidity on net
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.06
%
Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on net
(0.09)
%
(0.05)
%
(0.06)
%
(0.07)
%
(0.02)
%
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.82
%
2.89
%
3.04
%
2.87
%
3.10
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Shareholders' equity, as presented
$
545,984
$
545,548
$
517,522
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(97,049)
(97,213)
(97,711)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
448,935
$
448,335
$
419,811
Shares outstanding at period end
14,849,327
14,951,067
14,917,344
Book value per share
$
36.77
$
36.49
$
34.69
Tangible book value per share
$
30.23
$
29.99
$
28.14
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Total assets
$
5,502,902
$
5,152,069
$
5,153,793
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(97,049)
(97,213)
(97,711)
Tangible assets
$
5,405,853
$
5,054,856
$
5,056,082
Common equity ratio
9.92
%
10.59
%
10.04
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.30
%
8.87
%
8.30
%
Core Deposits:
(In thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Total deposits
$
4,605,180
$
4,294,114
$
4,224,044
Less: certificates of deposit
(323,395)
(334,336)
(405,434)
Less: brokered deposits
(288,975)
(282,786)
(291,616)
Core deposits
$
3,992,810
$
3,676,992
$
3,526,994
Average Core Deposits:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Total average deposits
$
4,223,964
$
3,984,113
$
3,794,434
$
3,994,457
$
3,609,355
Less: average certificates of deposit
(327,802)
(338,595)
(417,788)
(339,230)
(482,076)
Average core deposits
$
3,896,162
$
3,645,518
$
3,376,646
$
3,655,227
$
3,127,279
Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:
(In thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Total loans, as presented
$
3,315,303
$
3,285,916
$
3,274,842
Less: SBA PPP loans
(81,959)
(126,064)
(223,838)
Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans
$
3,233,344
$
3,159,852
$
3,051,004
