Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Camden National Corporation Reports Net Income of $52.5 Million for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and $14.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021

CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $52.5 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.49 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 27% and 28%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. The Company's solid year-to-date earnings translated into a return on average equity of 12.96% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 15.91% for the same period.

"We have much to be proud of here at Camden National," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were recently named as one of the best places to work in Maine for 2021 by an independent group and we just received our latest internal engagement scores showing positive growth and momentum. The commitment and dedication of our team here at Camden National resonates loud and clear, and it translated directly into shareholder value through record earnings for the first nine months of the year with net income of $52.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.49."

Dufour added, "In response to the historically challenging job market we find ourselves facing, in late-September, we communicated to our employees that effective early-October their wages were increasing at a minimum of 3%, and our starting minimum wage was increasing from $15 to $17 per hour. These adjustments were made to attract new talent, and retain and recognize the value our current employees continuously provide."

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.6 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.97, a decrease of 13%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by a shift in the Company's strategy to hold more of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio.

Net income and diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 19% and 20%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by growth within our loan portfolio and pipeline that resulted in provision expense for the third quarter of 2021 of $939,000, compared to a provision release of $3.4 million last quarter. On a pre-tax, pre-provision-basis (non-GAAP), third quarter 2021 earnings increased 2% over last quarter.

In September, the Company announced a cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on October 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.01%, based on the Company's closing share price of $47.90, as reported by NASDAQ as of September 30, 2021.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income decreased by $2.1 million , or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and decreased $3.5 million , or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) decreased $2.4 million , or 11%, compared to third quarter of 2020, and increased $323,000 , or 2%, over the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("net interest margin") for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.76%, compared to 3.00% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.83% for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP), which excludes Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") average loans and related income, and average excess liquidity and related income, for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, compared to 3.04% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.89% for the second quarter of 2021.

Loans grew 3% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , and excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), grew 5% during the same period.

Non-performing assets were 0.14% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.06% of total loans at September 30, 2021 , compared to 0.22% and 0.10% at December 31, 2020 , respectively.

Repurchased 106,502 shares of the Company's common stock during the third quarter of 2021.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $5.5 billion, an increase of $604.2 million, or 12%, since December 31, 2020. Asset growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was driven by: (1) an increase in investment balances of $338.3 million, or 30%, (2) an increase in cash balances of $233.9 million, or 160%, and (3) an increase in loan balances of $95.5 million, or 3%.

Through the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , the Company purchased $618.7 million of debt securities, which continue to be primarily mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. As of September 30, 2021 , the weighted-average life of the Company's debt securities portfolio was 6.0 years compared to 5.1 years as of December 31, 2020 . At September 30, 2021 , the investment portfolio was 27% of total assets, compared to 23% as of December 31, 2020 .

The increase in cash balances was driven by strong deposit growth of 15% since December 31, 2020 . The Company has and continues to take certain actions to manage its liquidity position, including paying-off borrowings, managing depositor relationships, increasing investments and growing loans.

Loan balances grew 3% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , and excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), grew $148.6 million , or 5% over the same period. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , residential loans grew $167.3 million , or 16%, and commercial real estate loans grew $50.2 million , or 4%. Loan growth within these two loan portfolios was partially offset by a decrease across the other product lines, including a decrease in SBA PPP loans of $53.1 million , consumer and home equity loans of $39.9 million , and commercial loans of $29.0 million during the same period.

In response to the Company's interest rate risk and liquidity positions, in recent quarters the Company began holding more of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company held 53%, or $441.2 million, of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio, which includes holding 67% of its originations for the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, 69% of the Company's residential mortgage pipeline was designated to be held in its portfolio.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's loan pipelines were robust and included $222.0 million of residential and home equity loans, and $147.1 million of commercial and commercial real estate loans, of which $55.8 million were construction loans and credit lines. Loan prepayments continue to run at elevated levels, particularly within the commercial loan portfolios primarily due to customers having excess liquidity and business sales. Based on current conditions, the Company expects continued pressure from prepayment activity.

As of September 30, 2021, total deposits were $4.6 billion, an increase of $599.9 million, or 15%, since December 31, 2020. Deposit growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to core deposit (non-GAAP) growth of $628.8 million, or 19%, which was driven by additional government stimulus programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of 2021 and seasonal inflows throughout the summer months. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 72% at September 30, 2021, compared to 80% at December 31, 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, total borrowings were $255.9 million, an increase of $9.1 million, or 4%, since December 31, 2020. Repurchase agreements increased $49.1 million over this period, offsetting other actions taken by the Company in light of its capital and liquidity position, including early termination of a $25.0 million long-term borrowing contract during the first quarter of 2021, and full redemption of its $15.0 million of subordinated notes during the second quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's capital position remained well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.06% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.13%. The Company's shareholders' equity to total assets position and tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.92% and 8.30% at September 30, 2021, respectively, compared to 10.81% and 8.99% at December 31, 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company initiated a new share repurchase program for up to 750,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's shares outstanding. This share repurchase program replaces the program that terminated in January 2021. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 106,502 shares for $4.9 million.

ASSET QUALITY

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's asset quality metrics remained very strong with non-performing assets of 0.14% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due of 0.06% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets, and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.10% of total loans.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology, commonly referred to as "CECL," to account for the ACL on loans and certain off-balance credit exposures, effective as of January 1, 2020. Interim periods prior to the fourth quarter of 2020 continue to be presented under the incurred loss methodology.

At September 30, 2021, the ACL on loans was $32.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, compared to $37.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance reflects the Company's strong asset quality and overall improvement in the current and forecasted market conditions over its forecast period. There have been no significant changes in the Company's CECL methodology since year-end.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020)

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.6 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.97, a decrease of $0.14, or 13%, compared to the same period last year.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $34.7 million, an increase of $265,000, or 1%, over the third quarter of 2020. Interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 3%, between periods, but was offset by a decrease in interest expense of $1.6 million, or 37%.

The decrease in interest income between periods was driven by a 40 basis point decrease in the Company's interest-earning asset yield to 2.97% for the third quarter of 2021. The pressure on asset yields was driven by higher cash balances, and the current interest rate environment as assets reprice, customers refinance and new assets are originated at lower yields. Additionally, SBA PPP income earned for the third quarter of 2021 of $2.0 million , was $407,000 lower than that earned for the same period last year.

The decrease in interest expense between periods was driven by a lower cost of funds of 16 basis points falling to 0.22% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in cost of funds between periods reflects certain actions taken to manage deposit and borrowing costs lower.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.76%, a decrease of 24 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, decreased 22 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 was reported using the CECL methodology, whereas the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was reported using the incurred loss methodology.

The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)

CECL Q3 2021

Incurred Q3 2020

Increase / (Decrease) Provision for credit losses - loans

$ 269



$ 1,000



$ (731)

Provision (credit) for credit losses - off-

balance sheet credit exposures

670



(13)



683

Provision for credit losses

$ 939



$ 987



$ (48)



For the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded $269,000 in provision for credit losses on loans. The provision expense for the quarter accounts for the increase in loan balances, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), the Company's strong asset quality and minimal net charge-offs for the quarter of $57,000 and improved economic conditions. In comparison, at this time last year, the Company was still operating in very volatile and uncertain market conditions, and although its asset quality remained strong and net charge-offs were not elevated, $1.0 million of provision expense related to loan balances was recognized to reflect current market conditions at that time.

The provision (credit) for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures accounts reflects the change between periods on the Company's future expected credit losses on funding commitments, which includes the unfunded portion of its construction loans, credit lines, and committed loan pipeline. As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses on its off-balance sheet credit exposures was $3.2 million, compared to $2.5 million as of June 30, 2021 and $9,000 as of September 30, 2020.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $11.1 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by lower mortgage banking income of $2.8 million. In early-2021, the Company shifted its strategy to hold more residential mortgage loans within its loan portfolio, and, as a result, the Company sold 33% of its residential mortgage production during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 69% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by an increase in debit card income of $651,000, an increase in both fiduciary income and brokerage income totaling $361,000, and an increase in service charges fees of $138,000.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $26.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Compensation and related costs for the third quarter of 2021 increased $2.2 million, or 16%, over the third quarter of 2020 and was driven by: (1) higher performance-based incentive accruals of $1.2 million due to the Company's year-to-date financial performance, and (2) higher wages of $545,000, or 6%. The increase in compensation and related costs was partially offset by a decrease in other expenses between periods of $1.1 million as the Company accrued in the third quarter of 2020 $1.2 million for a legal matter.

Effective October 3, 2021, the Company provided a minimum 3% wage increase to all of its employees and increased its starting minimum wage $2 per hour to $17 per hour. The off-cycle wage adjustment was in response to the challenging job market and need to retain and attract talent. This off-cycle wage adjustment is not in replacement of the Company's normal merit cycle in March each year. Beginning in 2022, the Company will suspend its profit sharing contribution to employees' 401(k) accounts to partially fund the impact of the off-cycle wage adjustment.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021)

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $3.5 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter-basis, diluted EPS decreased $0.24, or 20%.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, interest income increased $1.1 million, or 3%, and interest expense decreased $104,000, or 4%.

The increase in interest income between periods was driven by: (1) an increase in average investment balances of $154.4 million , or 12%, and an increase in average loan balances of $30.1 million , or 1%, and (2) an increase in SBA PPP income of $291,000 due to elevated payoffs, offsetting continued yield pressures on the Company's core loan segments, including residential real estate, commercial real estate and commercial loans.

The decrease in interest expense between periods was driven by a decrease in cost of funds of 2 basis points to 0.22% led by lower interest rates on certificates of deposit, repurchase agreements and subordinated debentures, as the Company called its subordinated notes in the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, a decrease of 7 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses. The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)

CECL Q3 2021

CECL Q2 2021

Increase / (Decrease) Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans

$ 269



$ (3,452)



$ 3,721

Provision for credit losses - off-balance

sheet credit exposures

670



49



621

Provision (credit) for credit losses

$ 939



$ (3,403)



$ 4,342



For the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded $269,000 of provision for credit losses on loans primarily due to loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), of $73.5 million, whereas the previous quarter it recorded a credit for provision expense of $3.5 million related to its loan balances because of improving current and forecasted market conditions.

On a linked-quarter-basis, the increase in the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures was driven by strong growth within its unfunded loan commitments and loan pipeline of $96.5 million led by the commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $221,000, or 2%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease between periods was driven by lower mortgage banking income of $685,000 as the Company sold 33% of its residential mortgage loan production during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 40% during the second quarter of 2021. The change in percentage sold reflects the Company's shift in strategy as it looks to hold more residential mortgages within its loan portfolio. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by: (1) an increase service charge income of $227,000 due to the redesign of its consumer checking products in the second quarter of 2021, and (2) debit card income of $166,000.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $673,000, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in compensation-related expenses of $584,000, or 4%, which was driven by an increase in incentive-based accruals of $366,000 based on year-to-date financial performance.

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Financial Condition Data



















Investments

$ 1,471,118



1,415,695



$ 1,125,360



$ 1,471,118



$ 1,125,360

Loans and loans held for sale

3,326,129



3,301,056



3,312,777



3,326,129



3,312,777

Allowance for credit losses on loans

32,272



32,060



36,414



32,272



36,414

Total assets

5,502,902



5,152,069



5,153,793



5,502,902



5,153,793

Deposits

4,605,180



4,294,114



4,224,044



4,605,180



4,224,044

Borrowings

255,883



214,744



294,361



255,883



294,361

Shareholders' equity

545,984



545,548



517,522



545,984



517,522

Operating Data



















Net interest income

$ 34,746



$ 33,529



$ 34,481



$ 100,639



$ 100,846

Provision (credit) for credit losses

939



(3,403)



987



(4,420)



12,160

Non-interest income

11,099



11,320



12,696



37,634



36,159

Non-interest expense

26,263



25,590



25,221



76,752



73,291

Income before income tax expense

18,643



22,662



20,969



65,941



51,554

Income tax expense

4,003



4,519



4,194



13,418



10,346

Net income

$ 14,640



$ 18,143



$ 16,775



$ 52,523



$ 41,208

Key Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.08 %

1.42 %

1.34 %

1.36 %

1.15 % Return on average equity

10.51 %

13.50 %

13.01 %

12.96 %

11.06 % GAAP efficiency ratio

57.29 %

57.06 %

53.46 %

55.51 %

53.50 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.76 %

2.83 %

3.00 %

2.82 %

3.06 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.22 %

0.14 %

0.22 % Common equity ratio

9.92 %

10.59 %

10.04 %

9.92 %

10.04 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.13 %

9.48 %

8.96 %

9.13 %

8.96 % Total risk-based capital ratio

15.06 %

15.26 %

15.15 %

15.06 %

15.15 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.98



$ 1.21



$ 1.12



$ 3.51



$ 2.74

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.97



$ 1.21



$ 1.11



$ 3.49



$ 2.73

Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.36



$ 0.36



$ 0.33



$ 1.08



$ 0.99

Book value per share

$ 36.77



$ 36.49



$ 34.69



$ 36.77



$ 34.69

Non-GAAP Measures(1)



















Return on average tangible equity

12.86 %

16.60 %

16.21 %

15.91 %

13.91 % Efficiency ratio

57.00 %

56.72 %

50.60 %

54.83 %

52.29 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.82 %

2.89 %

3.04 %

2.87 %

3.10 % Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$ 19,582



$ 19,259



$ 21,956



$ 61,521



$ 63,714

Tangible common equity ratio

8.30 %

8.87 %

8.30 %

8.30 %

8.30 % Tangible book value per share

$ 30.23



$ 29.99



$ 28.14



$ 30.23



$ 28.14







(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020 ASSETS











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 379,656



$ 145,774



$ 346,389

Investments:











Trading securities

4,335



4,161



3,648

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,443,800, $1,078,474 and

$1,070,479, respectively)

1,455,210



1,115,813



1,107,069

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,390, $1,411 and $1,403, respectively)

1,293



1,297



1,298

Other investments

10,280



11,541



13,345

Total investments

1,471,118



1,132,812



1,125,360

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $10,789, $40,499 and $37,301, respectively)

10,826



41,557



37,935

Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,419,677



1,369,470



1,333,733

Commercial(1)

352,533



381,494



375,548

SBA PPP

81,959



135,095



223,838

Residential real estate

1,222,084



1,054,798



1,044,103

Consumer and home equity

239,050



278,965



297,620

Total loans

3,315,303



3,219,822



3,274,842

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(32,272)



(37,865)



(36,414)

Net loans

3,283,031



3,181,957



3,238,428

Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

97,049



97,540



97,711

Other assets

261,222



299,105



307,970

Total assets

$ 5,502,902



$ 4,898,745



$ 5,153,793

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 1,289,018



$ 792,550



$ 800,582

Interest checking

1,266,242



1,288,575



1,419,544

Savings and money market

1,437,550



1,282,886



1,306,868

Certificates of deposit

323,395



357,666



405,434

Brokered deposits

288,975



283,567



291,616

Total deposits

4,605,180



4,005,244



4,224,044

Short-term borrowings

211,552



162,439



210,055

Long-term borrowings

—



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debentures

44,331



59,331



59,306

Accrued interest and other liabilities

95,855



117,417



117,866

Total liabilities

4,956,918



4,369,431



4,636,271

Shareholders' equity

545,984



529,314



517,522

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,502,902



$ 4,898,745



$ 5,153,793







(1) Includes the Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation ("HPFC") loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 31,185



$ 30,865



$ 33,025



$ 92,610



$ 100,190

Taxable interest on investments

5,157



4,376



4,480



13,362



14,241

Nontaxable interest on investments

756



763



823



2,247



2,438

Dividend income

99



102



163



306



498

Other interest income

182



160



176



508



691

Total interest income

37,379



36,266



38,667



109,033



118,058

Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

1,973



1,921



2,899



5,957



12,953

Interest on borrowings

122



176



394



454



1,591

Interest on subordinated debentures

538



640



893



1,983



2,668

Total interest expense

2,633



2,737



4,186



8,394



17,212

Net interest income

34,746



33,529



34,481



100,639



100,846

Provision (credit) for credit losses(1)

939



(3,403)



987



(4,420)



12,160

Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit

losses

33,807



36,932



33,494



105,059



88,686

Non-Interest Income



















Mortgage banking income, net

1,913



2,598



4,664



11,620



12,889

Debit card income

3,278



3,112



2,627



9,126



7,159

Income from fiduciary services

1,627



1,707



1,504



4,860



4,609

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,744



1,517



1,606



4,800



4,955

Brokerage and insurance commissions

993



939



755



2,885



2,034

Bank-owned life insurance

589



591



615



1,774



1,918

Customer loan swap fees

—



—



51



—



222

Other income

955



856



874



2,569



2,373

Total non-interest income

11,099



11,320



12,696



37,634



36,159

Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

15,902



15,318



13,739



45,742



41,693

Furniture, equipment and data processing

2,980



2,947



3,076



8,954



8,576

Net occupancy costs

1,813



1,805



1,785



5,569



5,785

Debit card expense

1,106



1,074



972



3,166



2,784

Consulting and professional fees

792



997



913



2,652



2,877

Regulatory assessments

522



487



510



1,512



971

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

163



164



170



491



511

Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net

60



(25)



71



(156)



270

Other expenses

2,925



2,823



3,985



8,822



9,824

Total non-interest expense

26,263



25,590



25,221



76,752



73,291

Income before income tax expense

18,643



22,662



20,969



65,941



51,554

Income Tax Expense

4,003



4,519



4,194



13,418



10,346

Net Income

$ 14,640



$ 18,143



$ 16,775



$ 52,523



$ 41,208

Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.98



$ 1.21



$ 1.12



$ 3.51



$ 2.74

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.97



$ 1.21



$ 1.11



$ 3.49



$ 2.73







(1) Reported balances for the three months ended September 30 and June 30, 2021, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021, have been

accounted for under the CECL model. Reported balances for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been accounted for

under the incurred loss method.

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets

$ 304,594



$ 235,676



$ 216,027



0.12 %

0.09 %

0.09 % Investments - taxable

1,284,851



1,129,682



906,374



1.66 %

1.62 %

2.11 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

114,033



114,811



122,204



3.36 %

3.36 %

3.41 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,410,201



1,407,374



1,315,958



3.59 %

3.60 %

3.74 % Commercial(1)

339,638



319,100



372,416



3.49 %

3.78 %

3.73 % SBA PPP

105,742



158,258



221,672



7.22 %

4.15 %

4.16 % Municipal(1)

17,021



26,137



19,072



3.41 %

3.26 %

3.52 % HPFC

8,981



10,775



16,104



7.45 %

9.89 %

8.09 % Residential real estate

1,174,559



1,093,502



1,083,052



3.53 %

3.77 %

4.00 % Consumer and home equity

242,921



253,825



305,194



4.27 %

4.17 %

4.31 % Total loans

3,299,063



3,268,971



3,333,468



3.73 %

3.76 %

3.92 % Total interest-earning assets

5,002,541



4,749,140



4,578,073



2.97 %

3.06 %

3.37 % Other assets

384,766



381,677



417,956













Total assets

$ 5,387,307



$ 5,130,817



$ 4,996,029







































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 1,251,492



$ 970,446



$ 741,757



— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,246,634



1,311,400



1,339,389



0.20 %

0.18 %

0.26 % Savings

688,331



659,892



557,718



0.04 %

0.04 %

0.06 % Money market

709,705



703,780



737,782



0.29 %

0.29 %

0.35 % Certificates of deposit

327,802



338,595



417,788



0.49 %

0.53 %

1.07 % Total deposits

4,223,964



3,984,113



3,794,434



0.15 %

0.16 %

0.29 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

289,374



284,194



242,390



0.45 %

0.44 %

0.26 % Customer repurchase agreements

182,114



184,663



194,937



0.26 %

0.38 %

0.42 % Subordinated debentures

44,331



46,639



59,269



4.81 %

5.50 %

6.00 % Other borrowings

—



—



73,370



— %

— %

1.02 % Total borrowings

515,819



515,496



569,966



0.76 %

0.88 %

1.01 % Total funding liabilities

4,739,783



4,499,609



4,364,400



0.22 %

0.24 %

0.38 % Other liabilities

94,803



92,261



118,727













Shareholders' equity

552,721



538,947



512,902













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,387,307



$ 5,130,817



$ 4,996,029













Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.75 %

2.82 %

2.99 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.76 %

2.83 %

3.00 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)

2.82 %

2.89 %

3.04 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Nine Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 250,715



$ 150,383



0.10 %

0.25 % Investments - taxable

1,121,569



850,970



1.66 %

2.37 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

115,755



121,284



3.28 %

3.39 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,400,224



1,297,364



3.59 %

3.93 % Commercial(1)

330,755



397,754



3.67 %

3.91 % SBA PPP

139,453



133,569



5.19 %

4.00 % Municipal(1)

22,404



18,545



3.32 %

3.60 % HPFC

10,755



18,026



8.16 %

8.38 % Residential real estate

1,117,389



1,082,276



3.67 %

4.08 % Consumer and home equity

255,058



320,273



4.20 %

4.55 % Total loans

3,276,038



3,267,807



3.75 %

4.06 % Total interest-earning assets

4,764,077



4,390,444



3.06 %

3.59 % Other assets

389,409



395,621









Total assets

$ 5,153,486



$ 4,786,065



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 1,014,778



$ 645,640



— %

— % Interest checking

1,282,358



1,261,831



0.19 %

0.40 % Savings

658,497



517,936



0.04 %

0.06 % Money market

699,594



701,872



0.30 %

0.55 % Certificates of deposit

339,230



482,076



0.55 %

1.36 % Total deposits

3,994,457



3,609,355



0.17 %

0.44 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

286,080



228,483



0.45 %

0.65 % Customer repurchase agreements

177,559



213,463



0.31 %

0.71 % Subordinated debentures

50,045



59,195



5.30 %

6.02 % Other borrowings

4,762



69,883



0.99 %

0.88 % Total borrowings

518,446



571,024



0.88 %

1.26 % Total funding liabilities

4,512,903



4,180,379



0.25 %

0.55 % Other liabilities

98,742



108,122









Shareholders' equity

541,841



497,564









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,153,486



$ 4,786,065









Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.81 %

3.04 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.82 %

3.06 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)

2.87 %

3.10 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited) (In thousands)

At or For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

At or For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

At or For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

At or For The Year Ended December 31, 2020(1)

At or For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 2,576



$ 2,725



$ 3,637



$ 3,477



$ 4,017

Commercial real estate

207



222



309



512



565

Commercial(1)

860



1,511



1,737



1,607



1,114

Consumer and home equity

1,429



1,424



1,897



2,000



2,503

Total non-accrual loans

5,072



5,882



7,580



7,596



8,199

Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

included above

2,564



2,519



2,579



2,818



2,952

Total non-performing loans

7,636



8,401



10,159



10,414



11,151

Other real estate owned

165



165



204



236



—

Total non-performing assets

$ 7,801



$ 8,566



$ 10,363



$ 10,650



$ 11,151

Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 1,195



$ 303



$ 772



$ 2,297



$ 1,784

Commercial real estate

—



99



177



50



2,056

Commercial(2)

557



183



425



430



1,638

Consumer and home equity

386



214



264



440



434

Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 2,138



$ 799



$ 1,638



$ 3,217



$ 5,912

ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 37,865



$ 37,865



$ 37,865



$ 25,171



$ 25,171

Impact of CECL adoption

—



—



—



233



—

(Credit) provision for loan losses

(5,037)



(5,306)



(1,854)



13,215



12,172

Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

92



88



53



121



121

Commercial real estate

—



—



—



103



104

Commercial(1)

503



406



147



1,130



857

Consumer and home equity

233



213



87



484



199

Total charge-offs

828



707



287



1,838



1,281

Total recoveries

(272)



(208)



(51)



(1,084)



(352)

Net charge-offs

556



499



236



754



929

ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 32,272



$ 32,060



$ 35,775



$ 37,865



$ 36,414

Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 32,272



$ 32,060



$ 35,775



$ 37,865



$ 36,414

ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(3)

3,185



2,515



2,466



2,568



9

ACL, end of period

$ 35,457



$ 34,575



$ 38,241



$ 40,433



$ 36,423

Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.23 %

0.26 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.34 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.22 %

0.22 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.97 %

0.98 %

1.11 %

1.18 %

1.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

(0.02) %

0.01 % Year-to-date

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.04 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

422.63 %

381.62 %

352.15 %

363.60 %

326.55 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.06 %

0.02 %

0.05 %

0.10 %

0.18 %





(1) Period ended December 31, 2020, includes a $3.3 million increase upon adoption of CECL. Prior interim periods were not restated for CECL. (2) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio. (3) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Return on Average Tangible Equity:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net income, as presented

$ 14,640



$ 18,143



$ 16,775



$ 52,523



$ 41,208

Add: amortization of core deposit

intangible assets, net of tax(1)

129



130



134



388



404

Net income, adjusted for amortization of

core deposit intangible assets

$ 14,769



$ 18,273



$ 16,909



$ 52,911



$ 41,612

Average equity, as presented

$ 552,721



$ 538,947



$ 512,902



$ 541,841



$ 497,564

Less: average goodwill and core deposit

intangible assets

(97,128)



(97,292)



(97,794)



(97,293)



(97,967)

Average tangible equity

$ 455,593



$ 441,655



$ 415,108



$ 444,548



$ 399,597

Return on average equity

10.51 %

13.50 %

13.01 %

12.96 %

11.06 % Return on average tangible equity

12.86 %

16.60 %

16.21 %

15.91 %

13.91 %





(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Efficiency Ratio:























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 26,263



$ 25,590



$ 25,221



$ 76,752



$ 73,291

Less: legal settlement

—



—



(1,200)



—



(1,200)

Less: prepayment penalty on borrowings

—



—



—



(514)



—

Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 26,263



$ 25,590



$ 24,021



$ 76,238



$ 72,091

Net interest income, as presented

$ 34,746



$ 33,529



$ 34,481



$ 100,639



$ 100,846

Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

228



265



292



764



865

Non-interest income, as presented

11,099



11,320



12,696



37,634



36,159

Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 46,073



$ 45,114



$ 47,469



$ 139,037



$ 137,870

GAAP efficiency ratio

57.29 %

57.06 %

53.46 %

55.51 %

53.50 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

57.00 %

56.72 %

50.60 %

54.83 %

52.29 %





(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings:























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net income, as presented

$ 14,640



$ 18,143



$ 16,775



$ 52,523



$ 41,208

Add: provision (credit) for credit losses

939



(3,403)



987



(4,420)



12,160

Add: income tax expense

4,003



4,519



4,194



13,418



10,346

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$ 19,582



$ 19,259



$ 21,956



$ 61,521



$ 63,714



Adjusted Yield on Interest-Earning Assets:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Yield on interest-earning assets, as presented

2.97 %

3.06 %

3.37 %

3.06 %

3.59 % Add: effect of excess liquidity on

yield on interest-earning assets

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.06 % Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on

yield on interest-earning assets

(0.09) %

(0.04) %

(0.04) %

(0.06) %

(0.01) % Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets

3.04 %

3.14 %

3.43 %

3.12 %

3.64 %

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Fully-Taxable Equivalent):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), as presented

2.76 %

2.83 %

3.00 %

2.82 %

3.06 % Add: effect of excess liquidity on net

interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

0.15 %

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.06 % Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on net

interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

(0.09) %

(0.05) %

(0.06) %

(0.07) %

(0.02) % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.82 %

2.89 %

3.04 %

2.87 %

3.10 %

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 545,984



$ 545,548



$ 517,522

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(97,049)



(97,213)



(97,711)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 448,935



$ 448,335



$ 419,811

Shares outstanding at period end

14,849,327



14,951,067



14,917,344

Book value per share

$ 36.77



$ 36.49



$ 34.69

Tangible book value per share

$ 30.23



$ 29.99



$ 28.14

Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,502,902



$ 5,152,069



$ 5,153,793

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(97,049)



(97,213)



(97,711)

Tangible assets

$ 5,405,853



$ 5,054,856



$ 5,056,082

Common equity ratio

9.92 %

10.59 %

10.04 % Tangible common equity ratio

8.30 %

8.87 %

8.30 %

Core Deposits: (In thousands)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Total deposits

$ 4,605,180



$ 4,294,114



$ 4,224,044

Less: certificates of deposit

(323,395)



(334,336)



(405,434)

Less: brokered deposits

(288,975)



(282,786)



(291,616)

Core deposits

$ 3,992,810



$ 3,676,992



$ 3,526,994



Average Core Deposits:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Total average deposits

$ 4,223,964



$ 3,984,113



$ 3,794,434



$ 3,994,457



$ 3,609,355

Less: average certificates of deposit

(327,802)



(338,595)



(417,788)



(339,230)



(482,076)

Average core deposits

$ 3,896,162



$ 3,645,518



$ 3,376,646



$ 3,655,227



$ 3,127,279



Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:











(In thousands)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Total loans, as presented

$ 3,315,303



$ 3,285,916



$ 3,274,842

Less: SBA PPP loans

(81,959)



(126,064)



(223,838)

Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans

$ 3,233,344



$ 3,159,852



$ 3,051,004



