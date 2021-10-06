J. Cole to Perform in Los Angeles for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series Exclusive show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners to air on SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation channel

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Pandora announced today that J. Cole will perform in Los Angeles for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on Saturday, October 23.

J. Cole to Perform in Los Angeles for SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series

The intimate set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will feature J. Cole performing songs from his latest album The Off-Season as well as fan favorites. J. Cole's performance for SiriusXM and Pandora comes in the midst of his The Off-Season Tour, giving subscribers and listeners a chance to see him in an intimate setting at an iconic secret venue in Los Angeles.

J. Cole's exclusive performance will air on SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation via satellite (channel 44) and on the SXM App on Tuesday, October 26 at 6:00 pm ET. The performance will rebroadcast multiple times throughout the week.

"From some of our earliest touring dates to our Dollar & A Dream shows, Cole built the core of his fan base in smaller more intimate venues and to be able to do that in LA, for SiriusXM, and in front of some of his biggest fans is something that we are really excited about," said Ibrahim Hamad President Of Dreamville.

To maintain the highest public health standards and/or requirements, SiriusXM will adhere to health and safety protocols for the venue, and all state and local health mandates to protect attendees, staff, and artists.

Eligible SiriusXM subscribers as of September 20, 2021 can enter for a chance to win tickets and a trip to Los Angeles at SiriusXM.com/JCole. Pandora listeners will also have a chance to win tickets to this event by entering here. No Purchase Necessary. Each promotion subject to the Official Rules available on the applicable entry page. Odds of winning are based on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited.

SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series features performances with premier artists spanning music genres and styles, and comedy, and held in small iconic venues. SiriusXM and Pandora launched its Small Stage Series in August and to date has announced performances by Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Glass Animals, H.E.R., J Balvin, John Mulaney, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Michael Che, Shaggy and Twenty One Pilots.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Angela Burke

angela.burke@siriusxm.com

Carolina Dubon

carolina.dubon@siriusxm.com

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.