Blue Diamond® Partners with 100 Thieves to Create Summer Camp Experience Bringing Gaming Largest Streamers Together

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 100 Thieves, an esports organization and lifestyle brand, releases a 7-episode YouTube series documenting the "XTREMES Creator Camp" in partnership with Blue Diamond Almonds®, the world's leading almond marketer.

This exclusive camp experience, curated by 100 Thieves with Blue Diamond®, brought together 16 of media's largest streamers, influencers, and content creators to team up and compete in challenges involving archery , water relay races , go-kart racing and more. 100 Thieves content creators also competed in the popular Blue Diamond® #28XTREMESChallenge , featuring the brand's most recent product launch, the deliciously spicy Blue Diamond XTREMES™ almonds . The creators documented the challenges through behind-the-scenes creator vlogs and in the 100 Thieves YouTube series .

Known for their individual contributions and far-reaching communities online, the 100 Thieves creators ubiquitously cover popular gaming, sports, media and lifestyle topics. The XTREMES Creator Camp brought together content creators, including Nadeshot, Valkyrae and 2Hype, among others, to garner virtual fan participation, reaching a combined multimillion following.

"With the high level of engagement the #28XTREMESchallenge received when we launched the new product, we knew we had an opportunity to take it to the next level," said Suzanne Hagener, Vice President Brand Marketing at Blue Diamond®. "What better way to bring it to life than with the world's most influential gamers. These content creators are known to engage with their audiences in the most authentic way so it made sense to partner with 100 Thieves."

To view the 100 Thieves "Xtremes Creator Camp" series, visit https://www.youtube.com/100thieves

About 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves ("Hundred Thieves") is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, CourageJD, and BrookeAB. With over 100M fans worldwide in just three years, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

Check out https://100thieves.com/ for more info.

About Blue Diamond®

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond® is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond®, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

