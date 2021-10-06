The Popular Oregon-based coffee bar's new Tucson location is less than a mile from the University of Arizona

Black Rock Coffee Bar is Set to Open its First Store in Tucson The Popular Oregon-based coffee bar's new Tucson location is less than a mile from the University of Arizona

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the popular Oregon-based boutique coffee chain that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful drinks, has announced it will introduce its coffee sophistication to Tucson, Arizona, with the opening of its first store in the area. This announcement brings the number of Black Rock stores in Arizona to 20.

Targeted to open on October 15, 2021, the 1,600 square-foot store is located less than one mile from the University of Arizona on 1821 E. Broadway Blvd at the intersection of Broadway and Campbell. The sit-down and drive-thru store will incorporate Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and will feature a garage door that can be opened or closed for customer comfort.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our first Black Rock Coffee Bar to Tucson," said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "Arizona holds a special place in our hearts and we look forward to sharing our culture with the Tucson community. We are also happy to be in the vicinity of the University of Arizona, which is amazing."

Black Rock, founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence. Recently the company was named the fastest growing private company in Portland in 2021. With the addition of the Tucson store, Black Rock Coffee Bar now totals 94 locations in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. Each new location will employ approximately 25 team members. Interested candidates can apply for employment @blackrockaz on Instagram.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family-owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 95 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

