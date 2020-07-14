FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and/or operate television stations and leading digital properties in 91 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. Gray. Below are local job openings at Valley News Live. If you would like to look for jobs at other Gray television stations, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.