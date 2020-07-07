Register for a Valley News Live Closing Code login. Once registered, we’ll give you a password so you can enter your closing or cancellation information. PLEASE NOTE: This form is to PRE-REGISTER for a closing code It is not the place to report cancellations and delays. Also ALL school requests must be with an actual school or district email address or the request will be denied.

It can take 7-10 business days or longer to receive your credentials if we are experiencing a prolonged weather event.

Schools and groups that need to enter their cancellation into the system can click HERE