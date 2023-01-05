xxxxx

Northwestern Mutual-James Hendricks has teamed up with Valley News Live to celebrate the farmers of today and tomorrow, by honoring a local farmer every month with the Cream of the Crop award. A family farm is more than a business, it’s a lifestyle that has been passed on from generation to generation and it’s a vocation worth preserving.

Anyone from the community may nominate a Cream of the Crop farmer, or candidates may nominate themselves.

Who to nominate

A farm or farmer(s) with outstanding agricultural production skills, who also demonstrate exceptional leadership within the agriculture community. The farmer(s) must farm in eastern North Dakota & West Central Minnesota. Successful nominations have been recognized as a leader in their community, and also given back to their community. The candidate must be actively engaged in production agriculture.

Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions