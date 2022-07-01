Closed Captioning or Audio Description

Valley News Live (KVLY, KXJB, MVLY, NXJB, OXJB) is committed to providing Closed Captioning or Audio Description service for our hearing impaired viewers. All captioned material that we receive from our various sources are passed on as we receive them. In addition, we caption our local newscasts as well as important public safety!

Please note that some older content movies and TV shows that we receive on MeTV may not be captioned.

Email for hearing impaired Closed Captioning or Audio Description issues with KVLY-TV, KXJB-TV or MeTV

closedcaptioning@valleynewslive.com

FAX for hearing impaired Closed Captioning or Audio Description issues: 701-232-0493

Phone:

KVLY-TV, Me-TV

701-237-5211

800-450-5844 toll free

KXJB-TV

701-282-0444

866-716-2274 toll free