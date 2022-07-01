Closed Captioning or Audio Description
Valley News Live (KVLY, KXJB, MVLY, NXJB, OXJB) is committed to providing Closed Captioning or Audio Description service for our hearing impaired viewers. All captioned material that we receive from our various sources are passed on as we receive them. In addition, we caption our local newscasts as well as important public safety!
Please note that some older content movies and TV shows that we receive on MeTV may not be captioned.
Email for hearing impaired Closed Captioning or Audio Description issues with KVLY-TV, KXJB-TV or MeTV
closedcaptioning@valleynewslive.com
FAX for hearing impaired Closed Captioning or Audio Description issues: 701-232-0493
Phone:
KVLY-TV, Me-TV
701-237-5211
800-450-5844 toll free
KXJB-TV
701-282-0444
866-716-2274 toll free