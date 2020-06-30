Closed Captioning
Valley News Live (KVLY, KXJB, MVLY, NXJB, OXJB) is committed to providing closed captioning service for our hearing impaired viewers. All captioned material that we receive from our various sources are passed on as we receive them. In addition, we caption our local newscasts as well as important public safety!
Please note that some older content movies and TV shows that we receive on MeTV may not be captioned.
Email for hearing impaired closed captioning issues with:
KVLY-TV, KXJB-TV or MeTV
closedcaptioning@valleynewslive.com
FAX for hearing impaired captioning issues
701-232-0493