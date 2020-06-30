Closed Captioning

Valley News Live (KVLY, KXJB, MVLY, NXJB, OXJB) is committed to providing closed captioning service for our hearing impaired viewers. All captioned material that we receive from our various sources are passed on as we receive them. In addition, we caption our local newscasts as well as important public safety!

Please note that some older content movies and TV shows that we receive on MeTV may not be captioned.

Email for hearing impaired closed captioning issues with:

KVLY-TV, KXJB-TV or MeTV

closedcaptioning@valleynewslive.com

FAX for hearing impaired captioning issues

701-232-0493