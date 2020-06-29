What to expect attending RedHawks games this summer

As Newman Outdoor Field gets set to host another summer of fun there will be some changes fans can expect when they head to the park.

“The main entrance will be the only way to get tickets or enter the building,” RedHawks General Manager Matt Rau said. “From there, there will be a lot of signage and reminders to please try to maintain social distancing throughout.”

For now capacity will be capped at just over 2,000 fans at a time.

Every other row will be closed and the RedHawks are asking fans to keep two seats between groups in any row.

“After every game we’re completely sanitizing the bowl, the seating bowl,” Rau said. “So that will be done with pressure washers and solutions overnight. And then we have a couple of vaporizers that we’re using in all of our restrooms and concession areas and suite level.”

In addition to the enhanced cleaning, all of the staff at the stadium will be wearing masks and gloves and Rau says fans are encouraged to wear masks for times where they might be within six feet of others.

“But the biggest thing is to make sure that you’re taking advantage of the sanitizing options that we have available, maintaining your distance from other parties and just overall try to be respectful of everybody.”

The RedHawks will open the season against Winnipeg. Initially there will be no reserved seating at Newman Outdoor Field and while fans can still walk-up on game day to buy tickets, the RedHawks are encouraging fans to buy online ahead of time.