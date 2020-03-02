Ward Earns 2nd Summit League Player of the Week Honor

North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward earned his second Summit League Player of the Week honor this season, the league office announced Monday. Ward averaged 26.5 points in leading the Bison to a pair of wins that earned a share of the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the Summit League Tournament.

Ward opened the week with a 24-point, seven-rebound performance in a 71-69 overtime win against South Dakota State. Ward hit the go-ahead bucket in overtime with 20 seconds to play, keeping NDSU’s hopes alive for a share of their first league title since 2015. The Tampa, Fla., native went 9-for-12 from the field and added four assists against the Jackrabbits.

In a game where NDSU needed a win to cement the top seed, Ward scored a career-high 29 points and added five rebounds in an 87-67 win over Omaha. The senior went 11-for-16 from the field, including a 4-for-4 effort from beyond the arc, as he reached 20-plus points for the fourth time in his last five games.

For the week, Ward went 20-for-28 from the field (71.4 percent) and 5-for-6 from 3-point range (83.3 percent). His back-to-back, 20-plus point games give him 10 for the season.

The Bison will play No. 8 seed Denver in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Saturday in Sioux Falls.

