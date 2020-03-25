Update on RedHawks 2020 Season

As the start of the 2020 season approaches, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, along with the American Association of Independent Baseball, continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and are taking all necessary steps to protect fans, players, umpires, and staff in anticipation of the 2020 season.

Currently, the 2020 American Association season remains scheduled to begin on May 19. League and team officials will continue to monitor developments and consult with national, regional, and local health and governmental officials on how best to keep communities safe and comply with local and national public health policies and recommendations.

The RedHawks staff continues to prepare for the upcoming season along while following state and local recommendations on preventing the spread of the virus. Newman Outdoor Field and the RedHawks front office are closed to the public until further notice. Any questions regarding the 2020 season can be addressed by calling 701-235-6161 (from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday) or by email (media@fmredhawks.com). All updates will be posted on the RedHawks website (fmredhawks.com) and on the team's social media pages.

Tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale to the public on Monday, April 6th at 10:00am. All ticket sales will be conducted either over the phone or online. The RedHawks ticket office will remain closed to the public and all tickets purchased can be printed at home, delivered or picked up once the stadium reopens. In the event of any games being postponed this year, each postponed game will be treated like a weather postponed game and all tickets and group packages for that game can be exchanged for another game during the 2020 regular season (based on availability).

As we enter our 25th season, the RedHawks have been welcomed and embraced as a part of the community and during that time, we have all endured some great and not-so-great moments together. But as a community, we will get through these uncertain and trying times. While sports may not be top of mind for most right now, the RedHawks, along with the rest of the American Association, look forward to safely bringing the community back together and enjoying time at the ballpark this summer.