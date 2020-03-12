USHL to suspend season due to COVID-19

The USHL announced Thursday its decision to suspend game play effective immediately and until further notice. The decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind.

In addition, all hockey activities, including practices, workouts and meetings have also been suspended until further notice. The league continues to closely monitor the situation and will use this hiatus to determine next steps regarding the 2019-20 season.