USHL cancels rest of 2019-20 season

The United States Hockey League announced today that the entirety of the 2019-20 season has been cancelled due to Covid-19 per a unanimous vote by the USHL Board of Directors.

“This decision was not an easy one to make but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk,” said USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity. “While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time.

With the season concluded, the USHL said they will announce the 2019-20 awards in the coming weeks.

Single game buyers for the games March 13 and beyond can exchange their tickets for vouchers for the 2020-2021 season at the Scheels Arena box office Mon-Fri from 10am-6pm. As the situation evolves, box office hours may change. Check the website and social media for updates. For those wanting a refund, they must go through their point of purchase.

Additional information regarding season tickets and groups will be sent out directly to those buyers. The Fargo Force front office asks for patience at this time as they work with everyone individually regarding their tickets. It will take time to get through all ticket buyers.

The Fargo Force would like to thank the players, all full-time and part-time staff, billet families, season ticket holders, fans and sponsors for the support and dedication this season.