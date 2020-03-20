UND's Berry named national coach of the year

University of North Dakota head hockey coach Brad Berry has been named the national coach of the year by the sport’s two major national publications, USCHO.com and College Hockey News.

Berry, in his fifth year, guided North Dakota to a 26-5-4 overall record this season, including the Penrose Cup as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s regular season champions.

It marked the second NCHC championship for Berry and this for UND in the past six seasons.

Berry also earned national coach of the year honors in 2015-16, his first season as the head coach at UND, guiding North Dakota to the program’s eighth NCAA national title.

In addition to being the national coach of the year, Berry was also picked as an NCHC Herb Brooks Coach of the Year finalist.

