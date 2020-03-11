UND hockey games this weekend to go on as planned

The General Manager of the Ralph Engelstad Arena announced Wednesday the North Dakota Hockey games this weekend against Colorado College will go on as planned with no restrictions on fan attendance.

Jody Hodgson, in a post on social media, clarified Wednesday's announcement made by the NCAA regarding the Men's and Women's Basketball tournament has no impact on this weekend's hockey games in Grand Forks.

Part 1 of 2. As of now, the hockey games scheduled for Grand Forks this weekend will be played as planned and fans will be admitted into the Arena for the games. The NCAA announcement this afternoon does not automatically impact or affect our plans for this weekend. — RalphEngelstadArena (@TheREA) March 11, 2020

North Dakota is scheduled to play Colorado College in the best-of-three format NCHC Quarterfinals Friday at 7:37 p.m. and Saturday at 7:07 p.m.

If necessary, a game will be played Sunday at 7:07 p.m.