UND hockey games this weekend to go on as planned

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 4:26 PM, Mar 11, 2020

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -- The General Manager of the Ralph Engelstad Arena announced Wednesday the North Dakota Hockey games this weekend against Colorado College will go on as planned with no restrictions on fan attendance.

Jody Hodgson, in a post on social media, clarified Wednesday's announcement made by the NCAA regarding the Men's and Women's Basketball tournament has no impact on this weekend's hockey games in Grand Forks.

North Dakota is scheduled to play Colorado College in the best-of-three format NCHC Quarterfinals Friday at 7:37 p.m. and Saturday at 7:07 p.m.
If necessary, a game will be played Sunday at 7:07 p.m.

 