UND announces phased return starting in June

A resocialization plan to welcome University of North Dakota student-athletes back to athletic facilities was finalized Friday and announced by UND Director of Athletics Bill Chaves. Groups of student-athletes will be welcomed back to campus and athletic facilities in phases throughout the month of June.

“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount,” Chaves said. “We are taking a careful and cautious approach to welcoming our athletes back for voluntary athletics-related activities on a facility by facility basis. We’ve formulated a plan in concert with our President’s Executive Council that allows for the safe use of these areas.”

Fighting Hawk athletes are spread out among numerous different areas for practice and workout activities: Hyslop Sports Center/Memorial Stadium/High Performance Center, Ralph Engelstad Arena/Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Bronson Field, King’s Walk Golf Course and Choice Health & Fitness. Recent rulings by the NCAA Division I council will lift COVID-19 pandemic moratoriums enacted in March on June 1. All activities at this phase are voluntary, therefore each student-athlete has the ability to make his/her own decisions about working out within athletic facilities during this time.

“Having our athletes in our own weight rooms and facilities requires them to adhere to protocols we’ll have in place with guidance from the NCAA, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the state and UND,” Chaves said.

Some safety measures include but are not limited to education, self-isolation in phases and wellness checks for each athlete before entry into a facility. Chaves anticipates facilities will come online in staged way throughout the month of June.