UND Volleyball players seen using vulgar language on video no longer on team

Two University of North Dakota volleyball players seen using vulgar language on a Snapchat video are no longer on the team, according to the school.

“In the winter of 2020, a racially insensitive video emerged featuring two UND volleyball student-athletes. When I became aware of the situation, UND athletics investigated and addressed the student behavior. After much thought and consideration, it has been mutually agreed upon by me and the two student-athletes that they will not return to the UND volleyball program," Volleyball Head Coach Jeremiah Tiffin said in a statement Friday.

"Today’s decision considers recent events and sincere conversations I have had with these students and we feel that this is the best solution for all involved. I remain committed to further educating our student-athletes on diversity and inclusion and doing better on behalf of our institution,” Tiffin said.

The two players no longer with the team are Brynn Nieukirk and Julia Vetter.

One of the players in the video seen using the language was recently featured on a season ticket renewal campaign put out by UND Athletics Marketing Department, which led to another student-athlete bringing it to the attention of Athletics Director Bill Chaves.

Chaves on Friday issued the following statement, "I support the decision that was made today with UND volleyball. I have listened and will continue to listen to our student-athletes, faculty, staff and community as a whole and I am dedicated to working together to foster a safe, welcoming space for everyone. We value a diverse and inclusive environment and will strive to continually improve in this area through persistent work on the culture of our department.”

