Tyson Ward Named to Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America Team

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State senior Tyson Ward has been named to the Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America Team, it was announced by CollegeInsider.com Thursday.
Ward joins Ben Woodside (2009), Taylor Braun (2014) and Lawrence Alexander (2015) as Bison to earn the distinction of Mid-Major All-American.
The Tampa, Fla., native averaged 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in Summit League play, shooting 59 percent overall and 49 percent from three-point range in conference games. He was one of only two players to rank in the league’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Ward scored 20-plus points in six straight games to close the season. In the Summit League Tournament, he averaged 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, shooting 8-of-16 (50 percent) from three-point range.
Ward was also named to the All-Summit League first team, All-Tournament Team, and NABC All-District second team this season.
The Mid-Major All-America Team honors Lou Henson, the former Illinois and New Mexico State coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons. Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Great West, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.
2019-20 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Milan Acquaah 6-3 Jr. California Baptist
E.J. Anosike 6-6 Jr. Sacred Heart
Paul Atkinson 6-10 Jr. Yale
Isaiah Blackmon 6-1 Sr. Saint Francis PA
Tray Boyd III 6-4 Sr. ETSU
Keith Braxton 6-5 Sr. Saint Francis PA
AJ Brodeur 6-8 Sr. Penn
Tevin Brown 6-5 So. Murray State
Desure Buie 5-11 Sr. Hofstra
Elijah Childs 6-7 Jr. Bradley
Yoeli Childs 6-8 Sr. BYU
Carlos Dotson 6-7 Sr. Western Carolina
Jordan Ford 6-1 Sr. Saint Mary's
Eugene German 6-0 Sr. Northern Illinois
AJ Green 6-4 So. Northern Iowa
Kevon Harris 6-6 Sr. Stephen F. Austin
Juvaris Hayes 6-0 Sr. Merrimack
Bo Hodges 6-5 Jr. ETSU
Caleb Homesley 6-6 Sr. Liberty
Loren Jackson 5-8 Jr. Akron
Scottie James 6-8 Sr. Liberty
Carlik Jones 6-1 Jr. Radford
Nathan Knight 6-10 Sr. William & Mary
Cameron Krutwig 6-9 Jr. Loyola Chicago
Adam Kunkel 6-3 So. Belmont
Anthony Lamb 6-6 Sr. Vermont
Loudon Love 6-8 Jr. Wright State
Jordan Lyons 5-11 Sr. Furman
Max Mahoney 6-8 Sr. Boston University
Isaiah Miller 6-0 Jr. UNCG
Sa'eed Nelson 6-2 Sr. American
Markquis Nowell 5-7 So. Little Rock
Nijal Pearson 6-5 Sr. Texas State
Jalen Pickett 6-4 So. Siena
Grant Riller 6-3 Sr. Charleston
Colbey Ross 6-1 Jr. Pepperdine
Terry Taylor 6-5 Jr. Austin Peay
Jahlil Tripp 6-5 Sr. Pacific
Tyson Ward 6-6 Sr. North Dakota State
Douglas Wilson 6-7 Jr. South Dakota State