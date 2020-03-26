Tyson Ward Named to Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America Team

North Dakota State senior Tyson Ward has been named to the Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America Team, it was announced by CollegeInsider.com Thursday.

Ward joins Ben Woodside (2009), Taylor Braun (2014) and Lawrence Alexander (2015) as Bison to earn the distinction of Mid-Major All-American.

The Tampa, Fla., native averaged 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in Summit League play, shooting 59 percent overall and 49 percent from three-point range in conference games. He was one of only two players to rank in the league’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists.

Ward scored 20-plus points in six straight games to close the season. In the Summit League Tournament, he averaged 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, shooting 8-of-16 (50 percent) from three-point range.

Ward was also named to the All-Summit League first team, All-Tournament Team, and NABC All-District second team this season.

The Mid-Major All-America Team honors Lou Henson, the former Illinois and New Mexico State coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons. Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Great West, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.

2019-20 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Milan Acquaah 6-3 Jr. California Baptist

E.J. Anosike 6-6 Jr. Sacred Heart

Paul Atkinson 6-10 Jr. Yale

Isaiah Blackmon 6-1 Sr. Saint Francis PA

Tray Boyd III 6-4 Sr. ETSU

Keith Braxton 6-5 Sr. Saint Francis PA

AJ Brodeur 6-8 Sr. Penn

Tevin Brown 6-5 So. Murray State

Desure Buie 5-11 Sr. Hofstra

Elijah Childs 6-7 Jr. Bradley

Yoeli Childs 6-8 Sr. BYU

Carlos Dotson 6-7 Sr. Western Carolina

Jordan Ford 6-1 Sr. Saint Mary's

Eugene German 6-0 Sr. Northern Illinois

AJ Green 6-4 So. Northern Iowa

Kevon Harris 6-6 Sr. Stephen F. Austin

Juvaris Hayes 6-0 Sr. Merrimack

Bo Hodges 6-5 Jr. ETSU

Caleb Homesley 6-6 Sr. Liberty

Loren Jackson 5-8 Jr. Akron

Scottie James 6-8 Sr. Liberty

Carlik Jones 6-1 Jr. Radford

Nathan Knight 6-10 Sr. William & Mary

Cameron Krutwig 6-9 Jr. Loyola Chicago

Adam Kunkel 6-3 So. Belmont

Anthony Lamb 6-6 Sr. Vermont

Loudon Love 6-8 Jr. Wright State

Jordan Lyons 5-11 Sr. Furman

Max Mahoney 6-8 Sr. Boston University

Isaiah Miller 6-0 Jr. UNCG

Sa'eed Nelson 6-2 Sr. American

Markquis Nowell 5-7 So. Little Rock

Nijal Pearson 6-5 Sr. Texas State

Jalen Pickett 6-4 So. Siena

Grant Riller 6-3 Sr. Charleston

Colbey Ross 6-1 Jr. Pepperdine

Terry Taylor 6-5 Jr. Austin Peay

Jahlil Tripp 6-5 Sr. Pacific

Tyson Ward 6-6 Sr. North Dakota State

Douglas Wilson 6-7 Jr. South Dakota State

