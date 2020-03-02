Tyson Ward Named National Mid-Major Player of the Week

North Dakota State senior Tyson Ward was named the mid-major National Player of the Week by CollegeInsider.com on Monday, following a pair of big performances in two victories that clinched a Summit League regular season title for the Bison men’s basketball team.

Ward put up 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists in NDSU’s overtime win over South Dakota State on Feb. 27, hitting the go-ahead bucket with 20 seconds left in overtime. On Saturday, he scored a career-high 29 points in a Senior Day victory vs. Omaha.

For the week, Ward averaged 26.5 points and 6.0 rebounds, while shooting 71 percent. He also connected on 5-of-6 attempts from three-point range.

Ward and the Bison earned the top seed for the Summit League Tournament and will play No. 8 seed Denver at 6 p.m. Saturday in Sioux Falls.

