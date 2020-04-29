Twins announce ticket policies for missed April home games

The Minnesota Twins today announced policies for fans holding tickets to any of the club’s 16 scheduled April home games at Target Field, all of which were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic (April 2, 4 and 5 vs. the Oakland Athletics, April 6-8 vs. the Cleveland Indians, April 17-19 vs. the Detroit Tigers, April 20-23 vs. the Seattle Mariners and April 24-26 vs. the Boston Red Sox).

Policies for ticket-holders to any of the Twins’ 16 impacted April home games, including credit and refund options, are as follows (these policies will be in effect for any future Twins 2020 regular season home game at Target Field that is similarly impacted and missed due to the coronavirus pandemic, until further announcement from the club regarding game status):

Season Ticket Holders (Season Ticket Plan Holders (excluding Flex Plan Holders); ticket holdings are paid in full)

Twins Season Ticket Plan Holders (excluding Flex Plan Holders) whose holdings are paid in full will automatically receive a credit on account for the value of the impacted April home games at Target Field associated with their ticket plan, plus an additional credit on account equal to 15 percent of the cumulative total for those games, to be used either toward future 2020 regular season home games at the Season Ticket Holder discounted price, or toward their 2021 account renewal. Credit will be available for use once a revised 2020 schedule has been announced by Major League Baseball. Season Ticket Holders who have questions, or who wish to discuss their ticket holdings further, should contact their Twins Season Sales and Service Executive directly; or, contact the Season Ticket Holder VIP service via phone at 612-370-4575 or via email at sweetspot@twinsbaseball.com.

Season Ticket Holders (Season Ticket Plan Holders (excluding Flex Plan Holders); registered on monthly payment plan)

The Twins suspended monthly charges on Season Ticket Holder payment plans, beginning with the March 30 payment date, and will resume payments at the appropriate time once a revised 2020 schedule has been announced by Major League Baseball. Season Ticket Holders on the monthly payment plan will receive a credit on account for the value of the impacted April home games at Target Field associated with their ticket plan, plus an additional credit on account equal to 15 percent of the cumulative total for those games, that will automatically be applied to reduce their season account balance due when monthly charges resume. Season Ticket Holders who have questions, or who wish to discuss their ticket holdings further, should contact their Twins Season Sales and Service Executive directly; or, contact the Season Ticket Holder VIP service via phone at 612-370-4575 or via email at sweetspot@twinsbaseball.com.

Season Ticket Holders (Flex Plan Holders, ticket holdings are paid in full)

Twins Season Ticket Flex Plan Holders who redeemed vouchers for tickets to any of the 16 impacted April home games at Target Field will receive a credit on account for the value of those redeemed tickets, plus an additional credit on account equal to 15 percent of the cumulative total for those tickets, to be used either toward future 2020 regular season home games at the Season Ticket Holder discounted price, or toward their 2021 account renewal. Credit will be available for use once a revised 2020 schedule has been announced by Major League Baseball. Season Ticket Holders who have questions, or who wish to discuss their ticket holdings further, should contact their Twins Season Sales and Service Executive directly; or, contact the Season Ticket Holder VIP service line via phone at 612-370-4575 or via email at sweetspot@twinsbaseball.com.

Season Ticket Holders (Flex Plan Holders, registered on monthly payment plan)

The Twins suspended monthly charges on Season Ticket Flex Plan Holder payment plans, beginning with the March 30 payment date, and will resume payments at the appropriate time once a revised 2020 schedule has been announced by Major League Baseball. Season Ticket Flex Plan Holders on the monthly payment plan, who had redeemed vouchers for tickets to any of the 16 impacted April home games at Target Field, will receive a credit on account for the value of those redeemed tickets, plus an additional credit on account equal to 15 percent of the cumulative total for those tickets, that will automatically be applied to reduce their season account balance due when monthly charges resume. Season Ticket Holders who have questions, or who wish to discuss their ticket holdings further, should contact their Twins Season Sales and Service Executive directly; or, contact the Season Ticket Holder VIP service via phone at 612-370-4575 or via email at sweetspot@twinsbaseball.com.

Groups and Single Game Hospitality

Groups who have purchased tickets, suites or a hospitality space to any of the Twins’ 16 impacted April home games at Target Field will be contacted by their Twins Group Account Executive to discuss options, including rescheduling their group event for a future 2020 regular season home game date, or other alternatives. Those that have made payment toward any impacted April game will receive a credit on account for that payment, plus an additional credit in an amount equal to 15 percent of the value paid on their account, to be used either toward future 2020 regular season home game(s), or toward their 2021 group reservation. Credit will be available for use once a revised 2020 schedule has been announced by Major League Baseball.

Annual Suite Holders

Annual Suite holders will be contacted directly by their Twins Premium Sales and Service Executive, but should also review their agreement for direction on the process for impacted games that are not made up at a later date.

Twins Pass Plan Holders

Twins Pass monthly plan holders were charged at time of purchase for one month only, with all future payments suspended until a revised 2020 schedule has been announced by Major League Baseball. This already-charged amount will now cover the first month of games once the 2020 season begins, with the future monthly payment schedule being altered accordingly. Twins Pass holders wishing to request a refund and cancel should contact us at twinspass@twinsbaseball.com.

Single-Game Purchasers

Fans who purchased single-game tickets for any of the Twins’ 16 impacted April home games at Target Field will automatically receive a credit on their account in the full amount paid, to be used toward future 2020 regular season home games; or, they can opt for a full refund of the amount paid. Credit will be available for use once a revised 2020 schedule has been announced by Major League Baseball. Fans who purchased single-game tickets and wish to request a refund please visit twinsbaseball.com/refund.

Secondary Market Tickets

Tickets that have been purchased from a secondary market reseller cannot be refunded by the Twins. Fans holding tickets that have been purchased through a secondary ticket reseller must consult that reseller for ticket information.

More Information

For more information, please visit twinsbaseball.com/update. Single-game ticket purchasers may also call 1-800-33-TWINS or 612-33-TWINS with questions, while Twins Season Ticket Holders or Group Organizers may call 612-370-4575. The Twins will continue to communicate future updates regarding the 2020 Major League Baseball regular season schedule when available.

