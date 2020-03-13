Summit League cancels all spring sports competitions

Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple announced Friday that all spring sports have been cancelled given the current status of COVID-19. This cancellation includes all non-conference, conference and championship competitions for Summit League members through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

"The decision yesterday to suspend spring sports for the month of March gave the League roughly 24 hours to collect as much information as possible," Douple said. "After we imposed the suspension, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all its spring championship events.

“Based upon that announcement and discussions with members of our Summit League Presidents’ Council last night and into this morning, we determined it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, our staffs, and our fans to proceed with cancelling all spring competitions."

The status of sports programs at our member institutions that compete in other conferences shall be determined by those respective institutions and conferences.

The Summit League strongly encourages its members to use the preventative actions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).

