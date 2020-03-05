Shahid, Ward Named to All-Summit League First Team

North Dakota State seniors Vinnie Shahid and Tyson Ward were voted to the All-Summit League first team for men’s basketball, the league office announced Thursday.

It was the first time since Taylor Braun and Marshall Bjorklund in 2014 that the Bison earned a pair of first-team All-Summit League honorees.

Shahid averaged 20.9 points and 3.6 assists in league play, shooting 94 percent from the free throw line. He finished third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists. Shahid topped 19 points in 12 of 16 Summit League games.

Ward averaged 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in Summit League play, shooting 59 percent overall and 49 percent from three-point range in conference games. He finished fifth in the league in scoring and was one of only two players to rank in the league’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists.

No. 1 seed NDSU plays No. 8 seed Denver in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Sioux Falls.

