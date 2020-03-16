Sources: Pro Day events canceled

Local athletes tell Valley News Live that annual Pro Day events have been canceled across the country.

North Dakota State was set to host Pro Day on March 26th. It's an event held by Universities to showcase their former players to NFL scouts ahead of the NFL Draft. Many former Bison have earned try-outs and meetings with teams as a result of past Pro Day events.

Sources tell us former Bison Ty Brooks, Marquise Bridges, Ben Ellefson, James Hendricks, Jimmy Keporuous, Derrek Tuszka and Dimitri Williams were all set to participate in this year's Pro Day.

Players telling us meetings have been canceled with NFL teams and electronic meetings are now being considered as the league responds to concerns over COVID-19 while still preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The University of North Dakota was also set to host a Pro Day this Spring.