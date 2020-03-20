Poolman signs entry-level contract with Calgary

Graduating senior free agent defenseman Colton Poolman (East Grand Forks, Minn.) has signed an NHL deal with the Calgary Flames, announced Friday. The two-time captain helped guide the Fighting Hawks to a 26-5-4 overall record this season with a National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) regular season title and the top spot in the NCAA Pairwise Rankings at the conclusion of the season.

The East Grand Forks, Minn., native accounted for four goals and 13 assists this season to give him 75 career points (18 goals, 57 assists). He is a three-time All-NCHC Honorable Mention selection and is a finalist for the NCHCs Defensive Defenseman of the Year and the league’s senior scholar-athlete awards this season.

He is a four-time NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete with a 3.855 cumulative grade point average in biology.

In Calgary, he’ll join fellow UND alum Derek Forbort, who was traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Flames in February.