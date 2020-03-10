PREVIEW: NDSU, UND clash in Summit League Championship

The top seeded North Dakota State Bison are facing off against No. 6 seeded University of North Dakota men's basketball team. The two will look to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

MGN Image

For the Bison, it would be a second consecutive trip to the Big Dance and for the Fighting Hawks it would be just the second time in school history.

Fans can catch all the tournament action from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. on ESPN2.

This will be the 300th all-time meeting between North Dakota and North Dakota State, with UND owning a 161-137 lead in the series. While UND owns the overall series, NDSU holds a 9-5 advantage in the Division I chapter of the rivalry. The teams have only met 10 times on a neutral site, splitting the contests.

The last time UND and NDSU met in a conference tournament was Mar. 6, 1993 when the Fighting Sioux defeated the Bison, 72-59, in the North Central Conference title game from Sioux Falls. They have met two other times in postseason play, with each school winning on its home floor.