Omaha downs UND Friday, 4-1

Host Omaha was able to score two second period goals and two more in the third to take a 4-1 win over second-ranked North Dakota Friday evening at Baxter Arena in National Collegiate Hockey Conference action.

North Dakota (25-5-4, 16-4-3-2 NCHC) suffered its second setback to the Mavericks this season and are still in a race for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league playoffs with one game remaining. Minnesota Duluth beat St. Cloud State by the same score to sneak within three points with one game left.

Omaha (14-16-5, 8-12-3 NCHC) secures the sixth spot in the league playoffs. North Dakota needs just one point tomorrow, either from a win or tie or a St. Cloud State win or tie over UMD.

The teams will wrap up the regular season Saturday evening at Baxter Arena for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop