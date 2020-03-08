North Dakota knocks off South Dakota in Summit League Men's Quarterfinal

Down one with 10 seconds left, North Dakota's Marlon Stewart hit a jumper that put the No. 6 seed Fighting Hawks up 72-71. After a stop at the other end and a couple of free throws, UND completed a comeback upset win over No. 3 seed South Dakota.

The teams traded baskets early, then North Dakota used a 10-0 run to build a 16-5 lead six minutes into the game. South Dakota snapped the run with a pair of free throws, but the Fighting Hawks scored the next five points to push the lead to 21-7, which drew a timeout from the Coyote bench with 12:58 on the first half clock.

After trading baskets again for a few minutes, Tyler Hagedorn scored seven straight points, part of a 9-1 run to cut the Fighting Hawks lead to 26-21 into the under eight media timeout.

The only points scored over the next two and a half minutes came from the free throw line, five from UND, three from USD. That streak ended on a Billy Brown 3-pointer from the wing, answered by a Cody Kelley 3-pointer from the same spot on the other end, which sparked an 11-0 USD run that put gave the Coyotes their first lead at 35-34 with two minutes left in the half.

North Dakota ended the run and retook the lead on a De'Sean Allen-Eikens layup, then added a pair of Kienan Walter free throws to extend the lead. Hagedorn completed an old-fashioned 3-point play on the other end though, which sent the game to the half tied at 38.

The Coyotes came out hot in the second half, scoring the first seven points. Add that to the final three points of the first half, and the 10-0 run put them up 45-38, and prompted a timeout from the UND bench just two minutes into the final frame.

South Dakota played with the lead throughout the half, until North Dakota used a 10-0 run to retake the lead at 70-69 on an Allen-Eikens put back with 2:14 remining. Tyler Peterson put the Coyotes back up after a pair of free throws with 1:10 left.

Neither team scored again until Stewart hit a jumper with 10 seconds left to give the Fighting Hawks a 72-71 lead. South Dakota got a shot off with two seconds left, but UND got the rebound, and then sealed the win from the free throw line.

Stewart led a balanced North Dakota offense with 21 points. Allen-Eikens added 14, Brown 13, and both Walter and Filip Rebraca 11 points in the win.

Hagedorn led four Coyotes in double figures with 17 points, with Stanley Umude adding 15, Peterson 14 and Kelley 12 points in the loss.

The Fighting Hawks advance to play No. 7 seed Purdue Fort Wayne in the semifinals on Monday at 8:30 p.m.