North Dakota Super A, Quarterfinals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -- Boys' quarterfinals:
Shanley High School 62, Bismarck High School 85
Mandan High School 63, Fargo Davies High School 68
Dickinson 55, West Fargo Sheyenne High School 81
Devils Lake Firebirds 54, Jamestown High School 71
Girls' quarterfinals:
Shanley High School 50, Bismarck Legacy High School 43
Mandan High School 46, Grand Forks Red River 45
Bismarck St. Mary's 38, Fargo Davies High School 42
Devils Lake Firebirds 62, Bismarck Century High School 54
Semifinal schedule:
Championship Bracket @ SCHEELS Center in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex
11:00am - Mandan High School @ Shanley High School
2:00pm - Devils Lake Firebirds @ Fargo Davies High School
5:00pm - Fargo Davies High School @ Bismarck High School
8:00pm - Jamestown High School @ West Fargo Sheyenne High School
Consolation Bracket @ Fargodome
12:00pm - Mandan High School @ Shanley High School
2:00pm - Devils Lake Firebirds @ Dickinson
4:00pm - Grand Forks Red River @ Bismarck Legacy High School
6:00pm - Bismarck Century High School @ Bismarck St. Mary's