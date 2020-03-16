NFL says Draft will go on, closed to fans

The 2020 NFL Draft will still take place beginning April 23rd. The NFL announced Monday, the big difference is that there will be no public events.

Update on the 2020 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/zeibQdPgWu — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

The NFL statement also said they are looking at innovative ways for the process to be conducted and will announce those plans as they become available.

The event will be televised and is scheduled to take place April 23rd-25th.