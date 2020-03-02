UPDATE: NDSU's Cox enters transfer portal, releases statement

UPDATE: Jabril Cox confirmed his intent to play FBS football next year after releasing a statement on his Twitter account Monday around 5:00 p.m.

His statement thanking NDSU head football coach and his former linebacker coach Matt Entz, the staff and Bison fans for the support in Fargo.

He confirmed his dream to play FBS football and asked for the support of those that cheered him on in Fargo, in his pursuit of this next dream.

Original report:

North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Rivals was the first outlet to report Cox, a key member of NDSU's three straight FCS championship squads, is considering a graduate transfer for his final season. He is a 2021 NFL Draft prospect.

The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Cox was the 2018 defensive player of the year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and made the Stats Perform FCS All-America second team after his sophomore and junior seasons. He has 258 tackles, including 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, and nine takeaways in 45 career games, including 38 starts.

While Cox will draw interest from FBS programs, entering the transfer portal doesn't necessarily mean he will leave North Dakota State.