NDSU Women Fall to SDSU in Summit League Tournament Semifinals

A 14-2 run in the first half sent the second-seeded South Dakota State women's basketball team to a 76-56 win over sixth-seeded North Dakota State Monday afternoon in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals. It was the second semifinal appearance in school history for the Bison.

The Bison end the season at 11-19, while South Dakota State moved to 23-9. The Jackrabbits will face top-seeded South Dakota in the championship game on Tuesday.

Michelle Gaislerova lead the Bison with 14 points, while Ryan Cobbins had 12. Rylee Nudell finished with nine points and a team-high six rebounds. Cobbins added four boards, while Sofija Zivaljevic had three assists. Tori Nelson led the Jackrabbits with a game-high 21 points.

NDSU was 18-of-48 (37.5%) from the field and 4-of-16 from 3-point range. South Dakota State was 29-of-63 (46%) from the floor and 8-of-26 (30.8%) from downtown. NDSU was 16-of-22 (72.7%) at the free throw line, while SDSU was 10-of-14 (71.4%). The Jackrabbits had a 23-8 advantage in points off turnovers and 40-24 advantage in the paint. The loss was the 13th-straight to the Jackrabbits for NDSU.

Neither team led by more than one possession for the first seven minutes. With the game tied at 13-13, SDSU went on a 14-2 run that carried over into the second quarter for a 27-15 lead. NDSU cut the lead to 38-30 at the half, but SDSU opened the second half on a 12-2 run. The Bison cut the lead to 54-39 with 1:54 left in the third quarter, but the Jackrabbits responded with a 14-3 run to put the game away.