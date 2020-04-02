NDSU Men’s Basketball Tops Summit League in Attendance

For the third time in the past four seasons, the North Dakota State men’s basketball program led The Summit League in attendance at home games.

NDSU topped the league in both attendance categories – overall average, and average for conference games. The Bison averaged 3,134 fans at conference home games in 2020.

“Our fans do a great job of bringing energy into the Scheels Center, and I know our players feel that and appreciate it,” said NDSU head coach David Richman. “The atmosphere our crowd creates really gives us a lift and an advantage at home. As with everything we do, we want to grow and get better, so we also want to keep this rolling and take it to the next level in the coming years.”

NDSU has ranked in the top half of all NCAA Division I schools in men’s basketball attendance for 11 of the past 12 seasons.

Home Attendance Average – Conference Games

1. North Dakota State – 3,134

2. South Dakota State – 2,819

3. Oral Roberts – 2,723

4. South Dakota – 2,667

5. Omaha – 2,498

6. North Dakota – 1,637

7. Purdue Fort Wayne – 1,107

8. Denver – 1,006

9. Western Illinois – 516

Home Attendance Average – Overall

1. North Dakota State – 2,676

2. Oral Roberts – 2,398

3. Omaha – 2,393

4. South Dakota – 2,221

5. South Dakota State – 2,177

6. North Dakota – 1,551

7. Purdue Fort Wayne – 1,109

8. Denver – 991

9. Western Illinois – 485

