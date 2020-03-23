NDSU Dynamic Duo of Shahid, Ward Earn NABC All-District Honors

North Dakota State men’s basketball seniors Vinnie Shahid and Tyson Ward earned All-District recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the organization announced Monday. Shahid was named to the District 12 first team, while Ward received second-team honors.

This is only the third time that a Bison duo has earned all-district recognition in the same season, with Shahid and Ward joining the pair of Ben Woodside and Brett Winkelman in 2009, and Taylor Braun and Marshall Bjorklund in 2014.

Shahid averaged 20.9 points and 3.6 assists in league play, shooting 94 percent from the free throw line. He finished third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists. Shahid totaled 608 points for the year, becoming the sixth Bison ever to top 600 points in a season.

Ward averaged 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in Summit League play, shooting 59 percent overall and 49 percent from three-point range in conference games. He finished fifth in the league in scoring and was one of only two players to rank in the league’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists.

Ward scored 20-plus points in six straight games to close the season.

Shahid and Ward were both also named to the All-Summit League first team and All-Tournament Team this season.

NDSU finished the year with a record of 25-8, sweeping The Summit League’s regular season and tournament championships. The Bison have earned four NCAA Tournament berths in the past seven seasons.

