NDSU Dominates in Summit League Championship, Headed for NCAA Tournament

It was total domination from the tip.

North Dakota State clinching a second consecutive Summit League Championship and punching another ticket to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The Bison defeating North Dakota 89-53 Tuesday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

NDSU opened up with a 13-0 lead. UND unable to put points up until 7:00 minutes in to the game when Marlon Stewart drove hard through the lane to put two up for the Fighting Hawks.

The Bison would immediately answer, scoring the next eight points to break the game wide open, pushing the lead to 21-2 midway through the first half and holding their lead from start to finish.

The Bison kept their foot on the gas for the rest of the half, tying a championship-game record with 49 points thanks to an 8-for-11 effort from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

NDSU advances to its fifth NCAA Division I tournament in its 12 years of eligibility. Head coach Dave Richman leading the team to three in six years.

CATCH THE BISON IN THE BIG DANCE ��



North Dakota State wins the Summit League Championship 89-53 over North Dakota to go dancing back-to-back years! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/vqwJ8kksgT — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2020

The Bison were led by senior Vinnie Shahid. The back-to-back Summit League Tournament Most Valuable Player contributing 25 points and 4 rebounds. He was joined on the all-tournament team by classmate Tyson Ward, who added 23 points and tied a career-high with 13 rebounds. He also made all five of his three-point attempts in the contest, tying a tournament record for most makes without a miss.

Jared Samuelson pitched in with 11 points in the win. Sophomore Sam Griesel tacked on eight points and rounded out a trio of Bison on the all-tournament squad. They were joined by UND's Marlon Stewart, who had 12 points in the title game, and Oral Roberts' sophomore Kevin Obanor, who had double-doubles in both of his contests in Sioux Falls.

De'Sean Allen-Eikens led the Fighting Hawks with 17 points and Filip Rebraca had 10 points in the loss.

North Dakota State will learn their destination and their opponent Sunday during the NCAA Selection Show when the full field of 68 and bracket for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is released.

The NCAA selection show will begin at 5 p.m. Central and be broadcast on KXJB.