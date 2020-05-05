NDSU Bison 2020 Football Season to be Broadcast Statewide on the NBC Networks of Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN), NDSU Athletics and Bison Sports Properties announced Tuesday that the 2020 North Dakota State University football season will be broadcast to all of North Dakota, as well as into Minnesota and Montana, on Gray’s NBC networks. The broadcast season will include nine regular-season games.

Valley News Live Vice President/General Manager Ike Walker said, "We are proud and thrilled to once again bring Bison football into the homes of hundreds of thousands of fans. It is our honor to deliver the football experience that Bison nation has come to expect, and we look forward to another fantastic season!"

“Gray Television and NBC North Dakota have been great partners in helping deliver Bison football across the state of North Dakota and beyond,” said NDSU’s Director of Athletics Matt Larsen. “Whether the game is in the Fargodome or on the road, the ability for Bison Nation to tune in every Saturday and see a first-class broadcast has differentiated NDSU football from the rest of FCS. We look forward to another great year.”

Learfield IMG College now represents the athletic multimedia rights for NDSU and secured this broadcast agreement on behalf of the university. The Fargo-based Learfield IMG College team, Bison Sports Properties, is led by General Manager Josh Hartman, who works closely with Larsen on all aspects of the rights agreement and building the corporate partner platform.

KFYR Vice President/General Manager Barry Schumaier said, “Western North Dakota has really become part of Bison Nation, and we’re so proud to once again be the exclusive television partner with the top FCS sports program in the country, NDSU football.”

Valley News Live (KVLY) along with KFYR, KQCD, KUMV, and KMOT are owned and operated by Gray Media Incorporated.

