NDHSAA meets, extends indefinite suspension of sports seasons

Officials with the Missouri Valley Conference say the current plan is to play the tournament without any adjustments to those who may attend. (MGN Image)
Posted:

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHSAA) – The North Dakota High School Activities Board of Directors met on Tuesday, April 14 via conference call.

Highlights of the April 14 NDHSAA Board of Directors Meeting included:

The Board of Directors voted to extend the indefinite suspension of Spring Sports in accordance with Governor Burgum’s Executive Order 2020-10 requiring the closure of all public and non-public K-12 school facilities indefinitely, as well as Federal social distancing guidelines. Winter Basketball State Tournaments and Fine Arts contests also remain suspended indefinitely. The Board of Directors will re-evaluate on May 1, 2020 with the resumption of Spring Sports, Winter Basketball State Tournaments, and Fine Arts Contests to be considered only if a return to in-person K-12 instruction is imminent.

The Board approved a Combined Tournament Committee recommendation to move 2020 spring sports state tournament sites to 2021 in the event the Spring 2020 seasons are canceled. 2021-2027 spring state tournament sites would also be moved to 2022-2028 on the 7-year site rotation. Bismarck was also added as a host site for future State Volleyball Tournaments. The Bismarck Event Center is scheduled to host the event for the first time in November 2021. A list of approved NDHSAA State Tournament Sites through the 2027-28 school year can be found here: https://ndhsaa.com/calendar/tournament-sites/approved

An ad hoc committee reviewing potential esports regulations met on April 7, 2020. The committee will meet again in May and will have a recommendation for the full Board of Directors at the regularly scheduled June meeting.

 