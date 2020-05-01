NDHSAA announces cancellation of remaining 2019-20 activities

The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced Friday, May 1, the remaining basketball state tournaments, the spring sports season and championships, and spring fine arts region and state contests are all canceled.

The decision came after North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced distance learning would continue in the state through the rest of the school year.

“As disappointed as we are for our students, coaches/advisors, parents, and supporters of our high school activities, the health and safety of students and communities is the deciding factor in this decision,” NDHSAA Board of Directors President Scott Privratsky said in a release. “This difficult conclusion did not come easy as we understand the huge sacrifices students have made.”

The NDHSAA suspended all remaining 2020 winter postseason tournament and spring fine arts contests on March 13.

The association said although much has been learned about the COVID-19 pandemic since that time, questions about resuming activities still remained.

"Logistically, these events became impossible to host based on uncertainty of facility availability, in-person practice requirements, and school year calendar," the release said.

"The NDHSAA will continue to provide guidance for our member schools and will be working with the National Federation of State High School Associations, along with state health and education officials, to develop reopening guidelines for the potential resumption of fall activities,” NDHSAA Executive Director Matt Fetsch said.