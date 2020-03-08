Moorhead's Hodges named Frank Brimsek Award Winner

Moorhead senior Hudson Hodges has been named the Frank Brimsek award recipient, given to Minnesota's top goaltender.

The annual award has been given to the state's top goaltender starting in 1995 sponsored by the Minnesota Minute Men/ Minnesota All Sports Alliance.

Hodges appeared in 29 games, posting a 19-7-1 record with four shutouts en route to a Section 8AA Championship and a state tournament appearance.

Hodges becomes the second Spud to earn the award. Michael Bitzer was the first honoree from Moorhead in 2012.