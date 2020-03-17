Minnesota Twins announce $1 million donation to ballpark employees

The Minnesota Twins are joining all Major League Baseball teams in donating $1 million to a fund for all ballpark employees affected by the delayed season due to the Coronavirus.

The @MLB teams are donating a total of $30 million -- $1 million each -- to assist the ballpark employees affected by the delayed start to the 2020 season. #MNTwins statement below: pic.twitter.com/EDBFofVn1b — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) March 17, 2020

Opening day was originally scheduled for March 26th, with the first game at Target Field set for April 2nd.

Guidelines from the CDC limiting gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks have pushed back a potential start date for the Major League season.

