MSHSL cancels remainder of spring activities

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors has canceled all activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

On Thursday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order extending the Distance Learning Period through the remainder of the school year, the MSHSL Board met following the announcement and declared the following:

• Minnesota State High School League spring athletics and fine arts have been cancelled for the remainder of their seasons. This includes all participation in MSHSL events including, but not limited to, practices, tryouts, scrimmages, contests and competitions as well as postseason

tournaments.

• With this cancellation, all athletics are out of season. The provisions of Bylaw 208—NonSchool Competition and Training are in effect.

At its meeting on Friday, April 24, 2020, the MSHSL Board of Directors will review related rules, policies and bylaws that impact participation based on this cancellation. Additional information and guidance

for schools will be provided.